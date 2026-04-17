The Lord Of The Rings: Shadow Of The Past - Sean Astin Rumored To Return As Sam For Trilogy Sequel Movie

The Lord Of The Rings: Shadow Of The Past - Sean Astin Rumored To Return As Sam For Trilogy Sequel Movie

Sean Astin is expected to reprise his The Lord of the Rings trilogy role as Samwise Gamgee for Warner Bros. sequel film, Shadow of the Past...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Though the news was met with something of a mixed response from Tolkien fans, we recently got word that Warner Bros. is developing a new Lord of the Rings movie which will be set (partially, at least) after the events of Peter Jackson's beloved trilogy.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and his son, screenwriter Peter McGee, have been enlisted to pen the script for Shadow of the Past, and the story is said to adapt Chapters III ("Three Is Company") through VIII ("Fog On The Barrow-Downs") of The Fellowship Of The Ring, which were largely glossed over in the movie.

This means we will almost certainly meet Tom Bombadil, Goldberry, and the terrifying Barrow Wights.

The official logline reads: "Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam’s daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began.”

It seems the movie will serve as both a sequel and a prequel (of a sort) to The War of the Ring. We had assumed the idea would be to bring back Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan as Frodo's loyal companions, and according to scooper Daniel Richtman, Astin, at least, will return as Samwise Gamgee (we can't imagine he'll be the only one).

Richtman has also heard that Anya Taylor-Joy is still in talks for The Hunt for Gollum, but has yet to finalise her deal. He believes this is why her mysterious character was left out of the recent announcement teaser (see below).

"The thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in ['The Fellowship of the Ring'] that ya’ll never developed into the first movie back in the day," Colbert said when the project was announced. "It’s basically the chapter 'Three is Company' [Chapter III] through 'Fog on the Barrow-Downs' [Chapter VIII]." "And I thought, 'Oh, wait, maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story. Could we make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies that you guys had already made?'"

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said of The Hunt for Gollum last year. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”.

“For over two-decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Rings film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision,” WBD film chiefs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca added. “We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum(*WT), we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/17/2026, 9:32 AM
Don’t do it, Sean. Steer clear of this one.

Lord of the Rings has no sequel. Lord of the Rings needs no sequel. - Tolkien (sorta)
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/17/2026, 10:00 AM
@MrDandy - that’s what people about Star Wars keeps going in books
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/17/2026, 10:22 AM
@MrDandy - “Evil cannot create, it can only destroy what others have built”. Leave this masterpiece of a trilogy alone.
Pau1y
Pau1y - 4/17/2026, 9:40 AM
I'm game if it is to adapt to those chapters as like 85% of the film while the "sequel" is more 15% of the film. Sam's daughter can discover something that Tom Bombadil gives the hobbits or Sam's chapters that he took out of the book and asks about them. Sam then tells the story and acts as the narrator.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2026, 9:42 AM
@Pau1y - Colbert has said that he using a framing device to tell the story of those chapters so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s something similar to what you have stated tbh.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/17/2026, 10:23 AM
@Pau1y - In theory that sounds nice, but soooo much can go wrong with that.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/17/2026, 10:05 AM

This idea is sh!t. Colbert is sh!t.

What could go wrong?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/17/2026, 10:09 AM
They should really leave this IP alone for a while. Just prop up the goodness they already have with merch and reshowings etc…

Stop trying to degrade the whole thing with content no one wants to see
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/17/2026, 10:11 AM
For instance, a few years ago I went to a showing of the Two Towers in Prague with a full orchestra at the O2 arena. It was incredible having live music play simultaneously with the film.

10/10 would go again. Just hoping they’ll come back and do Return of the king in 2027 or 28.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/17/2026, 10:15 AM
As a bit of a Tolkien purest I don't really have interest in this film.

He is so precise with his writing it doesn't really lead to alternative interpretation
Kadara
Kadara - 4/17/2026, 10:28 AM
@Wahhvacado - But the original trilogy took a lot of liberty with the source material right? Were you ok with that?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/17/2026, 10:34 AM
@Kadara - There were definitely some things I would have preferred but felt they kept the spirit very alive, especially with the extended versions. I haven't been interested the Hobbit films nor the Amazon show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2026, 10:19 AM
Honestly i could see Astin coming back alongside Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd for this film , atleast for the “present day” scenes tbh…

However since the majority of the film is likely the flashback stuff , I wonder if you de-age the actors or cast younger , similar looking people since the former might be expensive?.

Anyway , we’ll see but I am somewhat interested in this (atleast more then Hunt for Gollum as of now) so hope it turns out well!!.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/17/2026, 10:27 AM
Awesome news, I'm already way more hyped about this than the tragedy that is happening on Prime.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2026, 10:30 AM
Please correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t Elanor and her descendants become the keeper of the Red Book that Frodo gave Sam at the end of Return of the King in Tolkien’s canon?.

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If so then I could see her finding that (albeit with perhaps missing pages as someone mentioned) and asking her dad which is how the flashback story begins thus setting up the “present” as a storytelling framing device for the past.

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