THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Reviews Are in; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Prime Video tomorrow with a 3-episode premiere, and you can find out what the critics have to say about it right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Prime Video tomorrow with a three-episode premiere, and the social media and review embargoes have now lifted.

Though season 1 received a mostly positive reception from critics (83% on Rotten Tomatoes), a lot of fans weren't quite so taken with the LOTR prequel series. Among other things, Rings of Power was criticized for a meandering plot, too many superfluous characters, and for taking a few too many liberties with the lore (although that's obviously going to be something that bothers some more than others).

Based on these first reviews, it sounds like season 2 has some of these same problems, but a lot of critics are hailing it as a massive improvement overall.

The Rings of Power season 2 is now "certified fresh" on RT with a very respectable 84% on RT based on 37 reviews.

Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below, and let us know if you plan on checking out the premiere in the comments section.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/28/2024, 2:47 PM
Same writers room. Went into production too early to genuinely make any changes based on fan feedback. When IGN gives it a bad review....that's saying something lol. The Telegraph review really sums it up.

If you liked s1, sounds like this is more of the same.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/28/2024, 2:50 PM
Idk what's wrong with me but I want this to be good. I know it won't be... But I want it to be. I'll be watching this, hoping it will be, knowing it won't be. Grrrr.... I won't be paying for it though, so they won't get my ratings, unless by some miracle it is good. NO! BANISH THE THOUGHT!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/28/2024, 2:51 PM
waiting for human reviews
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 8/28/2024, 2:53 PM
“Is it my TASK to eat the doughnut?”
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2024, 3:01 PM
Critics have season 1 good ratings too. Their reviews of season 2 don’t mean much.

Kind of weird how the article claimed they said it’s much better but the RT score given is lower. Seems like the opinion that it’s better isn’t a consensus.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/28/2024, 3:05 PM
First season was terrible and I certainly don’t trust them on season 2, especially when most reviews are saying “more of the same”.

