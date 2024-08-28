THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Reviews Are in; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Prime Video tomorrow with a three-episode premiere, and the social media and review embargoes have now lifted.

Though season 1 received a mostly positive reception from critics (83% on Rotten Tomatoes), a lot of fans weren't quite so taken with the LOTR prequel series. Among other things, Rings of Power was criticized for a meandering plot, too many superfluous characters, and for taking a few too many liberties with the lore (although that's obviously going to be something that bothers some more than others).

Based on these first reviews, it sounds like season 2 has some of these same problems, but a lot of critics are hailing it as a massive improvement overall.

The Rings of Power season 2 is now "certified fresh" on RT with a very respectable 84% on RT based on 37 reviews.

Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below, and let us know if you plan on checking out the premiere in the comments section.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29.