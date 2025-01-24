NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Confirmed To Helm LABYRINTH Sequel

Following a recent rumor that Robert Eggers (Nosferatu) was lining up a sequel to Jim Henson's classic fantasy tale, Labyrinth, it's been confirmed that he is indeed attached to the project...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Jeff Sneider recently reported that Nosferatu director Robert Eggers was set to helm a new Labyrinth movie, and while some were quick to dismiss the rumor, it's now been confirmed.

Back in 2020, we got word that Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson had signed on to helm a sequel to Jim Henson's fantasy classic for Sony-owned studio TriStar Pictures. Updates have pretty much been non-existent since, and we had heard that another filmmaker was being sought for the project - we just didn't expect it to be Eggers!

According to Deadline, Eggers is also set to write the project with frequent collaborator Sjón for TriStar. Producers will include Lisa Henson, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus, while Brian Henson will executive produce.

We also have confirmation that the movie will be a direct sequel, not a reboot. Whether this means we'll see Jennifer Connolly back as Sarah and a new actor stepping in to replace the late David Bowie as the Goblin King is not clear.

This may not seem like the type of project Eggers would be interested in, but the original Labyrinth does have some horror elements, and there's always a chance the studio has given him a bit of leeway to take the story in a slightly darker direction.

The 1986 film starred Connolly as a teenager named Sarah who enters a strange fantasy realm in an effort to rescue her little brother from Jareth the Goblin King (Bowie). There, she meets some weird and wonderful creatures (Hoggle, Ludo and Sir Didymus) who help her on her quest to reach the King's castle.

Although it received something of a mixed reception upon its release, the movie has since gone on to achieve cult status, and we've seen various spinoff comics, books, and video games over the years. There's also an annual fan masquerade ball, which is considered one of the largest of its kind in the world.

How do you feel about Robert Eggers directing a new take on Labyrinth? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

"Labyrinth is a 1986 musical fantasy film directed by Jim Henson with George Lucas as executive producer. Based on conceptual designs by Brian Froud, the film was written by Terry Jones, and many of its characters are played by puppets produced by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The film stars Jennifer Connelly as 16-year-old Sarah and David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King. In Labyrinth, Sarah embarks on a quest to reach the center of an enormous, otherworldly maze to rescue her infant half-brother Toby, whom she wished away to Jareth."

THE PUNISHER's Jon Bernthal And SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Share The Screen Again...In THE ODYSSEY
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/24/2025, 7:40 AM
Modern Hollywood is a void of creativity and originality.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 1/24/2025, 8:06 AM
@Feralwookiee - take out the "a" and then the sentence will mean what you want it to
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/24/2025, 8:23 AM
@Feralwookiee - yup. Way more interested in a good werewolf film. We haven't had many of those historically speaking. I hope he makes the werewolf film first.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 1/24/2025, 8:45 AM
@McMurdo - Werwulf is written and filming this year according to the Deadline article that leaked this news. Releasing December 25th 2026 so that’s his next film. Sounds like he hasn’t even started writing this one yet…
KaDoosh
KaDoosh - 1/24/2025, 7:42 AM
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/24/2025, 7:42 AM
If nothing else, the movie will LOOK absolutely gorgeous. Eggers has a fantastic eye for shot composition.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/24/2025, 8:23 AM
@xfan320 - I think a bigger question would be, will the creatures be puppets/practical effects or cgi?
I would assume the latter and that would be a dealbreaker for me, not that there's any reason for there to be a sequel to begin with.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/24/2025, 7:44 AM
Why I have confidence Captain America: Brave New World is going to get Great Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score and be a Box Office success.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score with an Audience Score of 81%.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/24/2025, 8:02 AM
@AllsGood - that show was the BIGGEST let down of any Disney + show... shouldnt give you confidence at all
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/24/2025, 8:20 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - For you it was one of the bigger watched Disney Plus shows. It was one of my favorites.

Now that we know Captain America: Brave New World production budget was 180 million dollars not 375 is even better news.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/24/2025, 8:25 AM
@AllsGood - ya FaWS was awful. And Malcom Spellman then went on to help write this film. Expectations as low as possible. Hoping it surprises because I love Ford in the role but I'm not gonna be shocked if it's awful.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/24/2025, 8:47 AM
@McMurdo - Thank you! couldnt of said it better myself.

$AllsGood- and yea, the budget may have been "180M" but with reshoots and marketing its easily closer to 225-250M, so itll need to make a large chunk of money to come out even, which i dont see happening. I have low expectations but hoping to be surprised
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 1/24/2025, 7:50 AM
do not put Johnny Depp is as Bowies replacement.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/24/2025, 7:54 AM
Maybe Bill Skarsgård will play David Jones who plays David Bowie who plays the Goblin King?

MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/24/2025, 7:56 AM
Definitely out of left field
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/24/2025, 8:02 AM
"...recently reported that Nosferatu Robert Eggers was set to helm a new Labyrinth movie..."

Yo, he changed his name to Nosferatu Robert Eggers??? Badass.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/24/2025, 8:10 AM
@TheFinestSmack - I always appreciate the heads-up on mistakes... especially when they're funny.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/24/2025, 8:32 AM
@MarkCassidy - I'd like to imagine that Eggers was going on an ego trip and changing his name over having a successful film.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/24/2025, 8:08 AM
There is one fantastic hook guaranteed to get every 'Labyrinth' fan on board... "Jennifer Connelly as the Goblin Queen".

You're welcome, Bobby.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/24/2025, 8:15 AM
@Lisa89 - I've never even seen Labyrinth and you caught my attention. Looked stunning in Top Gun: Maverick.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/24/2025, 8:22 AM
@IAmAHoot - Yeah. Without Bowie available, it seems like the obvious place to go. I can’t see Connelly skipping the chance to play a sexy, over-the-top villain.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/24/2025, 8:27 AM
@IAmAHoot - yep she still got it!
vegetaray
vegetaray - 1/24/2025, 8:39 AM
I was hoping that Eggers lined up that supposed Knight film he’d been working on to be his next film after Werwulf so this is surprise…

Not to keen on this being a sequel but at this point the guys projects have been excellent, and have progressively gotten better with each film he puts out. Willing to give the sequel angle a chance here.

