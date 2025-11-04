PEOPLE Announces That JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH And WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Is Sexiest Man Alive 2025

This year's Sexiest Man Alive is officially, according to PEOPLE, at least—Wicked: For Good and Jurassic Park Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey, and you can learn how he feels about the accolade right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: PEOPLE (via SFFGazette.com)

PEOPLE (via SFFGazette.com) has announced its Sexiest Man Alive 2025, and Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey is this year's big winner.

There's often speculation that the title is essentially paid for as a marketing tool, though we're sure many of you will still agree with this pick.

The actor, who put himself on the map with a leading role in Netflix's Bridgerton, plays Fiyero Tigelaar, a handsome prince from Winkie Country who met Elphaba and Galinda at Shiz University in the first Wicked movie. However, if you're familiar with the musical, you'll know that his story goes to some very interesting places in the upcoming sequel.

The publication asked how it feels to be named Sexiest Man Alive, prompting Bailey to respond, "It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

Asked when he was last moved to tears, the actor hinted at Wicked: For Good being a particularly emotional experience. "Well, I did see Wicked: For Good yesterday. But beyond watching my own work, in a good way I get moved to tears by family quite a lot. Like my niece was pupil of the week, and I was just so proud of her. And she’s the eldest of the next gen of Baileys. And that made me well up."

Many people have a crush on Bailey, but who were his first celebrity crushes? "I’d say Prince Eric [from The Little Mermaid], but also Trini in Power Rangers," he revealed. "I remember accidentally throwing two garden tools over the fence trying to be her..."

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award-nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/4/2025, 1:33 PM
T'Challa
mountainman
mountainman - 11/4/2025, 1:34 PM
All the boomer women still reading People will be thrilled. I’ll let Agnes know in the grocery store line to pick up a copy.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/4/2025, 1:37 PM
Cheers for the update
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/4/2025, 1:37 PM
Hear me out...
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/4/2025, 1:38 PM
😂😂😂😂😂

Why the [frick] is this a [frick]ing article

😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️

For [frick]s Sake
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/4/2025, 1:43 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - consider the source
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/4/2025, 1:53 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -

😂 It's not always that bad 😂
grif
grif - 11/4/2025, 1:43 PM
considering the fact that this site is dominated by women i am glad this was posted
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/4/2025, 1:46 PM
@grif - is not Josh is manly man so is ror and mark
Be ciivl
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 1:54 PM
Correct me if I’m wrong but is this the first time an out gay man has been named “Sexiest Man Alive”?.

Anyway congrats to him because even as a heterosexual married man , I can acknowledge that he’s hot as hell lol.

I hope we see him in the MCU or DCU sometime soon and if so then these would be my picks…

Green Arrow

User Comment Image

Beast

User Comment Image

John Constantine

User Comment Image

Alan Scott

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/4/2025, 2:00 PM
Who?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/4/2025, 2:02 PM
Nobody beats him.
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/4/2025, 2:04 PM
@soberchimera - Toby Huss is the Wiz of all our hearts!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/4/2025, 2:16 PM
@soberchimera - User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/4/2025, 2:18 PM
They approached me first and I was like nah. You see I'm very shy and humble. Probably the most humble person you're ever going to meet.

