RUMOR: Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Will Feature Gods & Monsters; Robert Downey Jr. Courted For Poseidon

According to a new rumor, Christopher Nolan tried to get Robert Downey Jr. on board his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey as the Greek God of the Sea, Poseidon...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan has assembled one of the most impressive casts we've seen in quite a while for his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, and it sounds like he was hoping to be able to make the ensemble an even more star-studded affair.

According to Daniel Richtman, Nolan was courting Oppenheimer Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea, but the actor was going to be too busy filming Avengers: Doomsday to make it work. The scooper has also heard that Nolan is staying "super faithful to the original story, and is "determined to use as many practical effects, real sets, and as much makeup work as possible."

This follows a previous report that Nolan intends to shoot the movie's Cyclops scenes at Nestor’s Cave in Greece, and a 6x6m mechanical anthropomorphic puppet of Polyphemus is being created for the sequence.

While it's a shame Downey Jr. won't be involved, it's good to know that Nolan plans on retaining the more fantastical elements of the tale.

Matt Damon was recently confirmed to play Odysseus via a first official promo image. He joins Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page and Mia Goth.

We don't actually know who anyone else is playing, but there's speculation that Holland has been cast as Odysseus' son, Telemachus.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 7:45 AM
It seems like such an odd choice of project for a Nolan movie. But I thought maybe he'll do an ultra realistic version like Wolfgang Petersen's Troy which isn't too dissimilar from a regular war movie like Nolan's Dunkirk for example.

But if he's doing gods too then this is really outta his comfort zone. Can't wait to see him pull it off though.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 2/20/2025, 8:17 AM
@ObserverIO - After ‘Troy’ and ‘The Return’ … it will be nice to see these stories re-incorporate the Gods and Magical Elements.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/20/2025, 7:47 AM
Christopher Nolan is single handedly saving cinema.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/20/2025, 8:39 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I want to see a Nolan-Cruise film.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/20/2025, 7:57 AM
Oh man this is going to be really good, I have a feeling.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 2/20/2025, 8:01 AM
This will be OUTSTANDING and a spectacle to watch on IMAX.

I love how Nolan challenges himself over and over again by stepping out of his comfort zone yet still delivers time after time again.

Makes me want to watch Inception and Interstellar again!

Nolanite out
Reginator
Reginator - 2/20/2025, 8:02 AM
I see enough of Holland and Zendaya in the spiderman movies. Lost interest in Ellen Page long ago.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 8:19 AM
If true then I’m glad Nolan will be retaining the fantastical elements of the story and not trying to ground it atleast for the sake of variety…

It shows that Nolan is trying to do something very different from his previous works which I appreciate , him doing a fantasy sword & sandals epic instead of just a regular one makes this more exciting to me overall!!.

In regards to RDJ , while I am interested to see his take on Victor Von Doom (as still mixed as I am on the casting) , seeing his version of Poseidon from The Odyssey seemed more exciting to me personally…

Anyway, whoever Nolan has cast in the role instead (likely Robert Pattinson) hopefully does good!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/20/2025, 8:32 AM
Nolan carrying blockbuster cinema on his shoulders
Repian
Repian - 2/20/2025, 8:34 AM
I would like Nolan to direct a thriller set during the time of the Black Death. Downey Jr could play an angel of death who hides his identity under the mask of a crow.
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 2/20/2025, 8:37 AM
NOW we're talking.

Those doubting it because it's not "grounded" and so not "nolan-like" should rethink their preconceived ideas, the man wants his challenges.

Makes me respect him even more.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/20/2025, 8:39 AM
Robert Downey as Poseidon? That is Unexpected! First Doom and now a God of the sea. He is really broadening his range if true.



Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and CRT (Childish Reactionary Tantrums)
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/20/2025, 8:48 AM
This movie is going to be god tier, pun intended

