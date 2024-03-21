WICKED Stills Offer A Spellbinding New Look At Jon M. Chu's Big Screen Take On The Hit Fantasy Musical

The first teaser for Wicked was conjured up last month and Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com) has followed that with a gorgeous new look at the movie. Published across the site's social media accounts, they showcase the musical's impressive cast and how this Broadway show has been brought to life on screen.

While you might think that entailed a hefty amount of CGI, director Jon M. Chu says otherwise.

"I was like, 'I want to do it the way I dreamed about it as a kid when I watched Hook,'" the filmmaker explains. "Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg was on a dock with a giant pirate ship. I’m like, 'If this is my one opportunity to do this, I want to do that.'"

This level of realism also extended to the cast singing on set. "These are live vocals," Chu confirms. "When we were shooting it, those girls were like, 'F*ck the pre-records. We’re going live.' 'There’s going to be a lot of wind in your air pipes. Is that okay?'" he remembers asking. "'Yeah. That’s what we do' [they responded]."

Chu's last musical, In the Heights, struggled to make an impact at the box office when it was released post-pandemic but Wicked already has a devoted fanbase and some huge stars (including Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum as the wonderful Wizard of Oz).

Check out this new look at Wicked in the X posts below.

Cynthia Erivo has several accolades under her belt, but says she “honestly didn’t believe I’d be seen” for the role of Elphaba—once she got the call, she trained “a boxer.”



🔗: https://t.co/IJpREEjocR pic.twitter.com/iDuY2Ir0wi — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 21, 2024 Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo insisted on singing live when filming #Wicked, says director Jon M. Chu.



“When we were shooting it, those girls were like, ‘F—k the pre-records. We’re going live.’”



🔗: https://t.co/IJpREEjocR pic.twitter.com/mbo3CcYGqK — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 21, 2024 Michelle Yeoh made sure director Jon M. Chu understood her limitations before casting her as Madame Morrible in #Wicked.



“She’s like, ‘Jon, I can’t sing—but I would do anything for you,’” Chu tells VF.



🔗: https://t.co/SsyLWUPvqD pic.twitter.com/rebharH8vv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 21, 2024

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked arrives in theaters on November 27, with the sequel currently set for a November 26, 2025 release.