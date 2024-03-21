WICKED Stills Offer A Spellbinding New Look At Jon M. Chu's Big Screen Take On The Hit Fantasy Musical

Following last month's memorable teaser trailer, a new look at Jon M. Chu's Wicked has been released showcasing the actors who will bring these incredible characters from stage to screen this Thanksgiving.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2024 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com)

The first teaser for Wicked was conjured up last month and Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com) has followed that with a gorgeous new look at the movie. Published across the site's social media accounts, they showcase the musical's impressive cast and how this Broadway show has been brought to life on screen.

While you might think that entailed a hefty amount of CGI, director Jon M. Chu says otherwise. 

"I was like, 'I want to do it the way I dreamed about it as a kid when I watched Hook,'" the filmmaker explains. "Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg was on a dock with a giant pirate ship. I’m like, 'If this is my one opportunity to do this, I want to do that.'"

This level of realism also extended to the cast singing on set. "These are live vocals," Chu confirms. "When we were shooting it, those girls were like, 'F*ck the pre-records. We’re going live.' 'There’s going to be a lot of wind in your air pipes. Is that okay?'" he remembers asking. "'Yeah. That’s what we do' [they responded]."

Chu's last musical, In the Heights, struggled to make an impact at the box office when it was released post-pandemic but Wicked already has a devoted fanbase and some huge stars (including Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum as the wonderful Wizard of Oz). 

Check out this new look at Wicked in the X posts below. 

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked arrives in theaters on November 27, with the sequel currently set for a November 26, 2025 release.

AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/21/2024, 9:09 PM
This film is gonna bomb hard😑
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 9:12 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I think you’re hella wrong. You may not be the intended audience but me and pretty much everyone I know have been waiting over a DECADE for this film and pouring over every leak and development and loving it all.

Wicked is one of the most popular broadway shows of all time, and this cast and creative team is top-tier talent. I think it’s gonna be a huge hit.
dracula
dracula - 3/21/2024, 10:02 PM
@gmit92 - could say a lot of the same about Cats and The Wiz

Didnt end well
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2024, 9:17 PM
This movie looks bad,could be Cats bad.
NemesisApoc
NemesisApoc - 3/21/2024, 9:17 PM
I don't understand why they bothered painting Cynthia Erivo's face. She's already hideous.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2024, 9:25 PM
@NemesisApoc - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/21/2024, 9:27 PM
@NemesisApoc -

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/21/2024, 9:27 PM
@NemesisApoc - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/21/2024, 9:42 PM
@NemesisApoc - User Comment Image
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 9:54 PM
@NemesisApoc - is this a joke? I’m a gay man and even I know she’s stunning. Every lesbian I know wants to bang her.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2024, 10:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

LOL!
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/21/2024, 9:26 PM
Ariana Grande has plastic-surgeried herself into an elf.
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/21/2024, 9:27 PM
This movie looks like trash. More anti white race replacement too.

The witch's nose has went from long and hooked to broad and fat.

And it is more "muh sympathetic bad guy" bullshit that Hollywood has done for the last 40 years.
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 9:56 PM
@Wyatt2 - wicked was actually one of the first to do the “let’s turn a bad guy good.” It kind of started that trend, so…yeah. Check out Gregory Maguire’s novel.

It is…NOT for kids. Orgy with Animals at one point along with much more, but excellent retelling of the world of L Frank Baum’s original novels.

The musical is a very different tone but still really excellent, and is less about sympathetic bad guy, and more about how public outcry and propaganda can distort the minds of the masses. It’s really excellent stuff
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2024, 9:35 PM

The Wiz & the black Annie movie each got this kind of hype.

The usual screams of race replacement vs racist whitey backlash/blah blah blah rang out.

Then the general movie going public never showed up at the theaters. It turned out they want entertainment, not a civics debate lesson.

Who knew?
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 9:57 PM
@DocSpock - you’re away every theatre person in existence has been begging for this movie for a decade right?? Like this thing will be HUGE, it already has one of the biggest fanbases
dracula
dracula - 3/21/2024, 10:04 PM
@DocSpock - the Wiz play was actually very popular

They made major changes for ghe movie

From what ive heard The Wiz play is just Wizard of Oz with black actors and music
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 9:51 PM
I am somewhat interested in this though I have never seen the musical…

I do know that the playwright is also the one who wrote the screenplay for both parts which is encouraging.

I also like the cast (yes , even Ariana who seems to be doing well imo) but most intrigued by Cynthia Erivo in this…

She’s a good actress and a hell of a singer!!.

gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 9:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - seen the play three or four times here and it’s great! Also a fan of the book series it’s based on (although they’re much more adult)

Cynthia is PHENOMENAL, and Ariana sounds really good in the leaked set videos so I’m super hopeful!

The plot has a ton of themes that I think will come across more vividly in live action through film, with more action scenes as she becomes a freedom fighter. So I’m really looking forward to it.

You should see the play! You’ll have a good time I think
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 10:03 PM
@gmit92 - it’s definitely on my list

Seen a few plays but never got a chance to see this

Interested to learn about the books too and see the differences.
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 9:54 PM
Wow yall are some triggered hateful little beeyotches here!

They got Cynthia to play the role which has been played by people of all races on broadway anyway, as has Ariana’s role.

Also it’s Cynthia Erivo, one of the most talented vocalists alive today. So shush with the complaining.

Wicked the book is excellent and dark. The musical is also excellent and light and fun, with some deep themes around friendship and public perception/propaganda.

I’m really excited from everything I’ve seen of this so far, and glad it’s getting the big budget treatment I and thousands of others dreamed of as kids. Can’t wait to hear and see some of the famous songs and moments in this.

Cats the musical was always shit. The movie was always gonna be shit.

Wicked is legitimately a fantastic story. Can’t wait to see them deliver here!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 9:57 PM
@gmit92 - don’t mind them…

They hate on everything on here , doesn’t matter what it is

They live a miserable existence.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/21/2024, 9:58 PM
Thought Michelle Yeoh was Jennifer Tilly for a sec
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 3/21/2024, 9:59 PM
I could not be less interested in this film.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/21/2024, 9:59 PM
Another story to make me feel sympathy for the villain? That’s getting old.
gmit92
gmit92 - 3/21/2024, 10:01 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - this book/movie actually invented the trope!

It’s a John Carter thing where it took so long to make it that it feels like a ripoff but it’s not. Maleficent was called “Wicked-lite” for turning her into a good guy.

This movie she is still a villain to the public. It’s all about propaganda and mass hysteria, it’s very cool.

But yeah Gregory Maguire and his Wicked novel was one of the first big instances of that trope, so can’t really hate on the OG as it does it very well
Vigor
Vigor - 3/21/2024, 10:09 PM
@gmit92 - I've learned so much about this play from you alone. And now I have interest in this film. Thank you
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/21/2024, 10:01 PM
🏀 Kentucky goes down! 🖕🏾

