HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Takes Flight With $11.1 Million From Preview Screenings

How To Train Your Dragon is now playing in a number of key regions worldwide ahead of its global debut on Friday, and Universal's live-action remake is already off to a strong start at the box office.

The family-friendly fantasy adventure took in $8.6 million from regular Thursday previews along with another $2.5 million in early access Wednesday screenings for a total of $11.1 million.

Analysts believe this should guarantee the movie a $75M+ opening weekend, while also claiming the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, which is well on its way to hitting the $1 billion global milestone after passing $800 million earlier this week.

Though not every critic was won over, HTTYD will no doubt benefit from decent reviews and a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie will also capitalize by taking over the IMAX screens that have belonged to Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning for the past three weekends.

“I was hyper aware of the long list of animation directors who’ve attempted live-action and failed at it, and I didn’t want to be another one of those,” director Dean DeBlois admits during an interview with THR. “So I was very conscious and very prepared, having watched every behind-the-scenes making-of I could find, and every season of Project Greenlight, et cetera. I was just making sure we were as prepared as we could be.”

Check out a new teaser at the link below, and let us know if you plan on seeing HTTYD in theaters this weekend.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut and Nick Frost as Gobber.