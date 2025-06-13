HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Takes Flight With $11.1 Million From Preview Screenings

Universal's live-action How To Train Your Dragon remake has now taken flight in a number of key regions, and the family-friendly fantasy film is off to a strong start at the box office...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via Toonado.com

How To Train Your Dragon is now playing in a number of key regions worldwide ahead of its global debut on Friday, and Universal's live-action remake is already off to a strong start at the box office.

The family-friendly fantasy adventure took in $8.6 million from regular Thursday previews along with another $2.5 million in early access Wednesday screenings for a total of $11.1 million.

Analysts believe this should guarantee the movie a $75M+ opening weekend, while also claiming the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, which is well on its way to hitting the $1 billion global milestone after passing $800 million earlier this week.

Though not every critic was won over, HTTYD will no doubt benefit from decent reviews and a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie will also capitalize by taking over the IMAX screens that have belonged to Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning for the past three weekends.

“I was hyper aware of the long list of animation directors who’ve attempted live-action and failed at it, and I didn’t want to be another one of those,” director Dean DeBlois admits during an interview with THR. “So I was very conscious and very prepared, having watched every behind-the-scenes making-of I could find, and every season of Project Greenlight, et cetera. I was just making sure we were as prepared as we could be.”

Check out a new teaser at the link below, and let us know if you plan on seeing HTTYD in theaters this weekend.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut and Nick Frost as Gobber.

thebamf
thebamf - 6/13/2025, 4:06 PM
I figure this movie will cap out around 750-800mil
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/13/2025, 4:09 PM
I haven't seen any of these, so if the reception for the old ones are great and this is basically the same movie live action I'll probably love it. It's funny how the same people who complain that it's the same movie, would be the same people who complained if they changed anything. Might as well copy them literally
Gambito
Gambito - 6/13/2025, 4:10 PM
I’ve seen it it sucks balls, spineless shot for shot remake thee dragons look straight out of the original which makes them look even more fake. Gerard Butler was a surprising highlight though
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 6/13/2025, 4:11 PM
...but I already now "How to Drain my Dragon"...oh...my bad!!!!


User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/13/2025, 4:19 PM
Heard this was as faithful as it gets....but I still see people complaining about it. Like make up your mind...I'd prefer re-imaginings because it doesn't matter how one-for-one you get...The OG will always have its fans and compare....(As if it were ever a competition in the first place)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 4:27 PM
@BlackStar25 - I feel like people just want to complain about pretty much everything now which sucks but oh well…

If this was a drastic reimagining then they would complain about that too but now that it is a fairly faithful retelling with minimal changes/expansions then that’s an issue too.

The animated movies themselves were loosely based on a book series yet you don’t hear people complaining about that
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/13/2025, 4:25 PM
Thought is was very good. My kids loved it. I thought Gerard Butler nailed his role. Liking long line for the Toothless plush at the concession stand just like the attention Krypto will get
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/13/2025, 4:25 PM
@DSAC294 - long long line
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 4:44 PM
Cool , not surprising it’s gonna take the no 1 domestic spot from Lilo & Stitch but congrats to the cast & crew still nonetheless…

Fun fact: the original Lilo & Stitch was the directorial debut of Chris Sanders & Dean DeBlois who did the animated How To Train Your Dragon aswell (the latter did the sequels and this live action film too).

User Comment Image

Anyway , I also want to laugh at the fact when trolls complained about the casting of Nico Parker as Astrid in this due to her race even though in the film itself it’s stated that this version of Berk is made up of various Viking dragon hunters and their descendants from all over the world where Vikings have been which is a real life thing they put in this film…

Basically , let’s wait for context before looking like clowns.

