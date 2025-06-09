HARRY POTTER TV Series Casts Malfoys, Dursleys, And Another Weasley; Nick Frost Talks J.K. Rowling Controversy

HARRY POTTER TV Series Casts Malfoys, Dursleys, And Another Weasley; Nick Frost Talks J.K. Rowling Controversy

Eight actors have been added to the cast of Harry Potter, with Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, Petunia Dursley, Vernon Dursley, Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown now confirmed.

The cast of HBO's Harry Potter TV series continues to expand, with eight more actors added in key roles. The news broke earlier that Bertie Carvel will portray Cornelius Fudge, and we now have the Malfoys, the Dursleys, a Weasley, and more. 

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Rivals) will portray Molly Weasley. Lox Pratt (Lord of the Flies) has been cast as Draco Malfoy, with Johnny Flynn (Operation Mincemeat, One Life) set as his father, Lucius Malfoy.

We also have two out of three Dursleys, with Bel Powley (The King of Staten IslandThe Morning Show) as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby (Black MirrorSnow White) as Vernon Dursley. Both are quite a bit younger than their predecessors. 

Finally, we have some new Hogwarts students in Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. They all appear to be newcomers.

While there's a lot of excitement for this small screen reboot, author J.K. Rowling's controversial anti-trans opinions remain a distraction. During a recent interview with The Observer, Hagrid actor Nick Frost was asked about joining the project despite not sharing her outlook. 

"She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form," the British actor confirmed before being asked if he's worried the debate will overshadow the Harry Potter series. "But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

Earlier this year, Rowling said she won't push for any actor who disagrees with her views to be fired because, "I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

You can see the newest Harry Potter cast members in the X post below (via SFFGazette.com).

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid; Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell; and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.  

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The new Harry Potter TV series is expected to premiere on HBO next year. 

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/9/2025, 1:37 PM
I would've been interested if not for the Snape casting. Shame
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 1:57 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - it's going to be weird to see James Potter and his friends bully a black kid, Lily reject said black kid after being in love with her for years and their son feel a "sense of unease" around Snape.

I get it, if race/gender/nationality/whatever isn't intrinsically linked to a character you can and should always get the best performer for that part, nevermind them not being physically alike. But in this situation I can't really see how they're not going to make the Potters look like a family of racists.

Like, I actually understood the casting of Halle Bailey as Arielle given the Caribbean connection and grew to appreciate it; Zendaya as MJ is great casting or Annie being transfered into a black neighbourhood for the remake.
All fine by me because that doesn't touch who the character is, you feel me? Arielle is still longing for life on the land, Annie is still a poor but hearty orphan and MJ is still a snarky gal that makes Pete's head spin.

But this is going to be pretty weird, hope they manage to treat this with some dignity
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/9/2025, 2:33 PM
@Blergh - yes. I genuinely couldn't give a toss what ethnicity someone is in real life but this casting adds a weird racial undertone to the tv show that was obviously not present in the books at all. It's like they want these shows to be dead on arrival. It's incredibly frustrating
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/9/2025, 1:41 PM
It’s so funny to watch a bunch of adults cry over a children’s TV show 🤭
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/9/2025, 2:14 PM
@TheNewYorker - That’s all this site is…
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/9/2025, 2:15 PM
They should’ve just casted an entire white cast, just So all the adults would be happy.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/9/2025, 2:41 PM
@Rpendo - That's ALL the internet is these days. Grown ass people complaining even about video games having a female protagonist (see Witcher 4). It looks like technology just encourages people to be proud of their ignorance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 1:42 PM
Honestly , I was a bit taken back how young the Dursley's and Lucius are in this but that’s me keeping the movie versions of them in mind while this is actually more book accurate.

I’m not familiar with most of them except Bel Powley who I’m unsure about as Aunt Petunia going by her past work and Johnny Flynn who is inspired casting as Lucius tbh.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m personally still looking forward to this show!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/9/2025, 1:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Powley was great on The Morning Show. Didn't see much insidious evil in her performance, but I don't doubt she has the range.

I'm also hyped about Katherine Parkinson from the IT Crowd. Very gifted comedic actor, plus she's worked with Graham Linehan, so she's used to being around transphobes. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 2:03 PM
@Clintthahamster - yeah , I have seen her on The Morning show too and while as you said she was great , it was very different from Petunia but like you I’m sure she has range

Not familiar with Katherine Parkinson so I’ll try to check out more of her work but I could see her as Molly.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/9/2025, 2:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - She's a delight.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/9/2025, 1:44 PM
Amazing that this is pitched as a faithful adaptation when the casting says the exact opposite.

Behavior is a language, and they are lying through their teeth.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/9/2025, 1:51 PM
Now Aunt Petunia is hot. What the hell are they doing?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 1:58 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I'm telling you, the Potter and Dursley family lineage are white supremacists in this take lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/9/2025, 2:07 PM
@Blergh - that doesn’t mean they have to be hot, though.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 2:13 PM
@FrankenDad - fair, could make them look like rednecks as well
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/9/2025, 1:52 PM
"But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

Ey, I agree with that..... good thing they still teaching science and religious studies in most school. The next generation still has hope.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/9/2025, 2:39 PM
@UnderBelly - bro. The next generation is just using AI to fill-in-the-blank. Word on the street from educators is, they're not actually learning anything

We're cooked
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/9/2025, 1:57 PM
"But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

Hell yeah. Is this the first time a member of the new cast has spoken openly and directly about supporting trans folks?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 2:01 PM
@Clintthahamster - I suppose it's something many are afraid to talk about given JK's still looming power over the project. I suppose most performers are just happy to have gotten a part in a show based on material that has brought so much joy to many of us in the past. But the fear of being fired for going against the creators views could be present.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 2:05 PM
@Clintthahamster - I think so

Good on Nick Frost!!.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/9/2025, 2:16 PM
@Blergh - I guess we'll see if there's any fall out for Frost. I hope not!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 2:21 PM
@Clintthahamster - I hope not either if JK sticks to her word
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/9/2025, 1:57 PM
The casting has been great except for Snape.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 1:59 PM
@ThorArms - I just hope the actor can handle the hate flying his way and the writers manage to write around the implications of James bullying, Lily's rejection and Harry's complete distrust.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/9/2025, 2:01 PM
Katherine Parkinson is a great choice
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/9/2025, 2:05 PM
Not wanting biological males to take over women's spots in sports or personal spaces isn't controversial to anyone who uses logic.

This used to be common sense not controversy.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/9/2025, 2:10 PM
Hot Aunt Petunia👍🏾
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/9/2025, 2:11 PM
So Nick Frost believes that men who say they are women have the right to invade women's private spaces and to injure women and steal from them on fields of sport?

Never learn anything about celebrities you like, because you'll just find out how massively disappointing or evil they are in real life.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 2:16 PM
@HistoryofMatt - It's amazing how much you can infer into someone's statements if you already have a preconcieved notion of a subject.

Here, let me try:

"So you're saying someone is evil without even stating the above stated points of contention? You must be a mind-reader, empath or complete sociopath to think you know the entirety of people's beliefs from a single sentence. You are so desirable and not at all completely brainwashed by the culture wars and its beneficiaries."
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/9/2025, 2:20 PM
@Blergh - Believing that men have any kind of a right to invade women's private spaces or to injure women or steal from them on fields of sport is evil.

Nick Frost, for believing this, is an evil person. He is also likely to believe that children should be allowed to cut off their genitalia after being led by adults to wrongly believe they are trans, which is child grooming and child abuse. That is evil.

If you believe any of that, you are an evil person.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/9/2025, 2:35 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Apparently more education is needed. Apparently we don't understand what transgenderism is. Apparently the women who are asking that their spaces remain biologically female are wrong somehow.

They simply lack the education. The only reason they feel uncomfortable is because of unresolved bias, hate or ignorance.

Or. Maybe women just feel uncomfortable with males in their private spaces and they don't have to explain themselves to anyone for any reason. We used to respect boundaries. Now simply feeling like something you aren't gains you access, and if you disagree you're simply a hateful bigot.

What a strange time we live in
Vigor
Vigor - 6/9/2025, 2:36 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

"Believing that men have any kind of a right to invade women's private spaces or to injure women or steal from them on fields of sport is evil."

Talking about evil. Your president famously used to walk into the dressing rooms of his pageants. He proclaimed to Howard Stern, that since he owned the pageant, he could go in the dressing rooms while women were ony partially dressed.

I know your favorite TV station and YouTube personalities have conditioned you to believe trans people are some form of evil. But they want to just live like you and me. The VERY few cases where there have been foul play doesn't represent their full population. In that we're the case, then i should just assume you're evil because you are a mass shooter like some other troubled skinny white kid. But that wouldn't be fair for me to assume that about you because you share their skin color would it? Same for trans
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/9/2025, 2:37 PM
@DarthOmega - Not a strange time. An insane time.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 2:47 PM
@HistoryofMatt - So please point me to his exact quote of him being for "right to invade women's private spaces or to injure women or steal from them on fields of sport is evil"?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/9/2025, 2:20 PM
controversies give me butt ache.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/9/2025, 2:37 PM
Here's a great idea, if you want to ban men from women's sports and spaces, then actually target the predatory Men who are using the trans community as a way to infiltrate said spaces while allowing the trans folks who make up the smallest percentage of any population who literally just want to be left alone to enjoy their own freedom and liberty

