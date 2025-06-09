HARRY POTTER TV Series Casts Malfoys, Dursleys, And Another Weasley; Nick Frost Talks J.K. Rowling Controversy

The cast of HBO's Harry Potter TV series continues to expand, with eight more actors added in key roles. The news broke earlier that Bertie Carvel will portray Cornelius Fudge, and we now have the Malfoys, the Dursleys, a Weasley, and more.

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Rivals) will portray Molly Weasley. Lox Pratt (Lord of the Flies) has been cast as Draco Malfoy, with Johnny Flynn (Operation Mincemeat, One Life) set as his father, Lucius Malfoy.

We also have two out of three Dursleys, with Bel Powley (The King of Staten Island, The Morning Show) as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby (Black Mirror, Snow White) as Vernon Dursley. Both are quite a bit younger than their predecessors.

Finally, we have some new Hogwarts students in Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. They all appear to be newcomers.

While there's a lot of excitement for this small screen reboot, author J.K. Rowling's controversial anti-trans opinions remain a distraction. During a recent interview with The Observer, Hagrid actor Nick Frost was asked about joining the project despite not sharing her outlook.

"She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form," the British actor confirmed before being asked if he's worried the debate will overshadow the Harry Potter series. "But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

Earlier this year, Rowling said she won't push for any actor who disagrees with her views to be fired because, "I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid; Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell; and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The new Harry Potter TV series is expected to premiere on HBO next year.