THE WHEEL OF TIME Star Rosamund Pike Finally Addresses The Show's Cancellation

Rosamund Pike, who starred as Moiraine Sedai in Prime Video’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time, has a pretty candid response to Amazon’s decision to cancel the series.

By MarkJulian - Jun 15, 2025 12:06 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

With prospects fading for The Wheel of Time to be revived by another streaming platform, series lead Rosamund Pike has broken her silence on the cancellation.

In a succinct post shared through her Instagram Stories, visible for only 24 hours, Pike expressed feeling a mix of "anguish and rage" over the show's abrupt end, revealing just how deeply the decision has affected her.

Pike’s comments follow recent remarks from showrunner Rafe Judkins, who also spoke out about the series' cancellation.

Judkins expressed concern over the current state of streaming television, criticizing the industry’s growing focus on immediate viewership numbers and short-term subscriber boosts. He argued that this shift comes at the expense of long-term storytelling, leaving little room for shows to develop gradually and find their audience over time.

Said Rafe, "Much has been written about this larger trend in TV toward fewer seasons with less episodes and finding quicker ways to acquire additional streaming subscribers. But I genuinely believe that this goes against the fundamental strength of television – long-form storytelling."

Following the announcement of the show's cancellation, fans have been waiting intently to hear from Rosamund Pike.

As the show’s marquee star, the adaptation was reshaped to center around her character, Moiraine Damodred, a significant departure from the source material, which primarily followed the journeys of Rand al’Thor, Mat Cauthon, and Perrin Aybara.

According to the source material, Moiraine was expected to "meet her end" by the events covered in Season 3. However, in a major departure from the books, she survives her climactic confrontation with Lanfear in the season finale, leaving fans both surprised and speculating about what might have been in a potential fourth season.

Earlier this month, TV Line reported that the show WAS NOT being shopped to other networks.

Hopefully, the previously announced Wheel of Time animated prequel can renew interest in the IP and prove that Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's epic fantasy series deserves another shot at a live-action adaptation

After all, "There are neither beginnings or endings to the turning of the Wheel of Time...The Wheel of Time turns, and ages come and pass, leaving memories that become legend. Legends fade to myth, and even myth is long forgotten when the Age that gave it birth comes again."

