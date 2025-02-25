GOTG Star Chris Pratt Says "We Will Make Good" On Promise That The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return

GOTG Star Chris Pratt Says &quot;We Will Make Good&quot; On Promise That The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return

It sounds like we haven't seen the last of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the actor says he "will make good" on GOTG Vol. 3 title card...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 05:02 PM EST

It sounds like we might see Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars after all.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was always intended to be the final GOTG movie (at least for the foreseeable future), and it served as a fitting send-off for the team - but it did also lay the groundwork for certain characters to return at the same time.

One post-credits scene introduced a new incarnation of the Guardians led by Rocket Raccoon, and the other teased the possibility of a solo Star-Lord adventure, with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) returning to Earth to reconnect with his grandfather.

Director James Gunn has previously addressed that final "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return" title card, and it there are (or were) indeed tentative plans in place for a spin-off focusing on Quill's effort to adapt to life back on Terra.

"Oh, but not quite over. We always want to give somebody a little something special. And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He's a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

Of course, a lot has changed since, and Gunn is now co-CEO of DC Studios. The filmmaker has expressed interest in working with his GOTG actors in the DCU, which has led to speculation that Pratt may take on a role in the burgeoning franchise.

During a 2024 interview with ComicBook.com to promote The Garfield Movie, Pratt was asked which would be more likely: him reprising the role of Star-Lord, or jumping ship to the DCU.

"Well, it probably makes more sense that I would be Star Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Whether Pratt does eventually show up in the DCU or not, it seems he's not quite done with Star-Lord.

The actor may have been ushered away from any Marvel-related questions on the red carpet of The Electric State premiere last night, but he did give Jimmy Kimmel a pretty definitive answer when asked if he was going to be a part of Doomsday.

"There was a promise that [The Legendary Star-Lord] would return... we will make good on that promise!"

Though this was a response to a direct question about Doomsday, it doesn't necessarily mean Quill will be a part of the movie, as Pratt may simply have been confirming that he does intend to return to the MCU at some point.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Writer On Bringing Robert Downey Jr. Back Without Betraying ENDGAME Send-Off
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Writer On Bringing Robert Downey Jr. Back Without "Betraying" ENDGAME Send-Off
Marvel TV Boss Addresses NOVA Being Put On Hold And Why MCU's SPIDER-MAN Can't Appear In A TV Show
Recommended For You:

Marvel TV Boss Addresses NOVA Being Put On Hold And Why MCU's SPIDER-MAN Can't Appear In A TV Show

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/25/2025, 5:30 PM
So it begins..
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/25/2025, 5:32 PM
Of course he's going to return! He's the only one from the crew that the fans want to see, LOL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 5:41 PM
@JayLemle - I mean Rocket & Groot are ones too

Maybe even Nebula

All the Guardians have their fans.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/25/2025, 5:51 PM
@JayLemle - The fans only want to see more Rocket, Groot, and Nebula.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/25/2025, 6:10 PM
@JayLemle - Erm, not saying I am against the character but above him on the list of those I'd be more interested in is Rocket, Nebula, Gamora and Groot in that order. As they currently stand (not counting the 'new' members) the only ones LESS interested in is Mantis and Drax so...

...heck I'd even go as far as saying for me the new team getting a GotG4 over a solo Starlord film, as a supporting character or part of a team Starlord could be great, solo not interested.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/25/2025, 6:23 PM
@JayLemle - User Comment Image
rychlec
rychlec - 2/25/2025, 5:34 PM
Star Lord back on Earth! ... forget about Steve's notebook. Peter has a lot to catch up on. Besides his neighbor.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/25/2025, 5:37 PM
@rychlec - he could probably pull that off and make it a fun watch. Aubrey Plaza would have to be in it.
dracula
dracula - 2/25/2025, 5:52 PM
@JacobsLadder - can Star Lord woo Death the way Burt Macklin wooed Judy Hitler
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/25/2025, 5:52 PM
@JacobsLadder - Lady Death coming to claim his Grandfather but before she does she toys with Peter because he can see her due to his Celestial gene. And Peter tries everything he can to have a blast with his grandfather all while being followed and watched by Lady Death.
gambgel
gambgel - 2/25/2025, 5:37 PM
hope he has a small role.

He was the lead of three Guardians movies and appeared in the latest Avengers events. I think its time to give other characters a bit more focus.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 2/25/2025, 5:40 PM
Kill him off please
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 5:40 PM
I could see him be in Doomsday or Secret Wars (if not both) but I think a special presentation could work too.

Have him just being a regular guy on Earth now with his grandpa, it could be a fun fish out of water story until he has to suit back up as Star Lord to take on a more grounded yet dangerous threat.

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 2/25/2025, 5:43 PM
Please, I want Star Lord on a space bike in Doomsday. That could be awesome.
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/25/2025, 5:46 PM
@Repian - YES! So much YES!
dracula
dracula - 2/25/2025, 5:53 PM
@Repian - throw in a mid air Akira shot
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/25/2025, 5:51 PM
Yepgoodgood, now what about the legendary Arishem?
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/25/2025, 5:54 PM
There is no better place to tie up this loose end than DOOMSDAY.

Or JUDGMENT DAY as some may call it.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/25/2025, 5:59 PM
Toothpick moment.

iykyk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 6:08 PM
@Latverian - I hope we get , however it happens in this version.

User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 2/25/2025, 6:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

User Comment Image
dirtydanwojo
dirtydanwojo - 2/25/2025, 6:03 PM
could be fun to see a kind of earth-bound "die hard" esque story, like he's still living in this small town with his grandpa, given up all of his old gadgets and weapons, and then some small-time alien gang takes the town hostage, and he's obv the only one there with experience dealing with aliens
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 6:06 PM
@dirtydanwojo - that could be fun too!!.
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 2/25/2025, 6:03 PM
Read that he appears in Daredevil
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/25/2025, 6:09 PM
I wouldn't mind seeing him as a main character in Secret Wars, especially since we need him for this User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 2/25/2025, 6:17 PM
Now that James Gunn is gone could they give him a better suit?



Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder