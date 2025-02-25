GOTG Star Chris Pratt Says "We Will Make Good" On Promise That The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return

It sounds like we might see Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars after all.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was always intended to be the final GOTG movie (at least for the foreseeable future), and it served as a fitting send-off for the team - but it did also lay the groundwork for certain characters to return at the same time.

One post-credits scene introduced a new incarnation of the Guardians led by Rocket Raccoon, and the other teased the possibility of a solo Star-Lord adventure, with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) returning to Earth to reconnect with his grandfather.

Director James Gunn has previously addressed that final "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return" title card, and it there are (or were) indeed tentative plans in place for a spin-off focusing on Quill's effort to adapt to life back on Terra.

"Oh, but not quite over. We always want to give somebody a little something special. And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He's a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

Of course, a lot has changed since, and Gunn is now co-CEO of DC Studios. The filmmaker has expressed interest in working with his GOTG actors in the DCU, which has led to speculation that Pratt may take on a role in the burgeoning franchise.

During a 2024 interview with ComicBook.com to promote The Garfield Movie, Pratt was asked which would be more likely: him reprising the role of Star-Lord, or jumping ship to the DCU.

"Well, it probably makes more sense that I would be Star Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Whether Pratt does eventually show up in the DCU or not, it seems he's not quite done with Star-Lord.

The actor may have been ushered away from any Marvel-related questions on the red carpet of The Electric State premiere last night, but he did give Jimmy Kimmel a pretty definitive answer when asked if he was going to be a part of Doomsday.

"There was a promise that [The Legendary Star-Lord] would return... we will make good on that promise!"

Though this was a response to a direct question about Doomsday, it doesn't necessarily mean Quill will be a part of the movie, as Pratt may simply have been confirming that he does intend to return to the MCU at some point.