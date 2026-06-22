Can Streaming Save MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE? History Says Don't Count On It...

Can Streaming Save MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE? History Says Don't Count On It...

He-Man's $170M relaunch flopped, and Amazon's mid-July digital release is the last hope. But do movies actually get saved by streaming? The track record is thinner than you'd think.

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jun 22, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

I wanted this one to work, but I'm not here to bash on Grayskull for sport, especially as a huge fan that grew up with the show and action figures. I'm going to stick to the business side and data, because the numbers are brutal. This past weekend, its third in theaters, Masters of the Universe finally limped past $100 million worldwide (around $101.9 million) against a budget reported north of $170 million. What I want to focus on is the forward-looking question. The digital release lands in mid-July, Amazon owns the pipes, so can streaming actually save He-Man? Looking at the track record, I wouldn't bet on it.

If you've watched this play out, the warning signs were all there. It opened to a soft $29.3 million, drew a discouraging CinemaScore that telegraphed weak word of mouth, and then slid to fourth domestically as fresher releases reclaimed the top spots. Every beat pointed the same way, so that third-weekend $100 million milestone reads less like a victory lap and more like the bill finally coming due.

This Is The Second Time He-Man Has Burned A Studio

Here's the part that should make any executive nervous: this isn't the first time He-Man torched a balance sheet. Back in 1987, Cannon Films rolled the dice on a live-action Masters of the Universe with Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella, and it grossed only about $17 million against a $22 million budget. A flop that helped push the already-shaky Cannon toward collapse. The behind-the-scenes desperation is the stuff of legend: the production reportedly got so broke that the crew capped camera lenses to stop filming on some days, and director Gary Goddard personally paid for the final battle. Forty years later, the property still hasn't proven it can open a movie.

A 17-Year, Three-Studio Money Pit

And the money sunk into this version is staggering once you add it up. A live-action He-Man bounced around development for roughly 17 years and three studios. Announced by Sony in 2009, set up at Netflix in 2022 with Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, then scrapped by Netflix in 2023 reportedly after sinking around $30 million into it. Amazon MGM finally caught it, handed the keys to Kubo And The Two Strings director Travis Knight, and bankrolled a $170-million-plus swing. That's an enormous bet stacked on top of a write-off, and weekend three just made it a lot harder to defend.

The One Real "Streaming Saved It" Story

So does streaming actually rescue movies? The cleanest case anyone can point to is Greenland, the Gerard Butler disaster flick that bailed on a normal theatrical run, became a premium-rental monster, and earned a sequel that reached theaters this past January. That's the dream: home viewing resurrects a film and buys it a follow-up. But the asterisk is enormous. Greenland pivoted to rental because of the pandemic, not because it flopped. It never got the chance to fail on a screen. Masters of the Universe already took that shot and missed, which is a completely different starting point.

And The Ones That Don't Count

You'll hear The Gray Man and The Old Guard thrown around as proof streaming greenlights sequels, and it does. But neither was a theatrical flop that got rescued; they were streaming-native originals that never really tried theaters. They prove streaming can launch a franchise. They don't prove it can resurrect one that already cratered on the big screen, which is exactly the trick Amazon now needs.

There's a deeper problem, too: streaming numbers are whatever the platform says they are. There's no agreed currency like box office, the services guard their data, and as The Hollywood Reporter has documented, even Nielsen's third-party figures don't reconcile with the platforms' own claims. So if Amazon decides Masters of the Universe was a "streaming hit," that's a narrative it can simply assert, not a verifiable turnaround a sequel greenlight could honestly rest on.

So Where Does That Leave He-Man?

Realistically, a strong digital run can rehab the movie's reputation and give the He-Man faithful a reason to revisit Eternia at home. What it almost certainly can't do is manufacture the kind of clean, believable win that justifies pouring another $170 million into a sequel, not on a title that already whiffed in theaters (twice, now, across four decades), and not when the "success" would rest entirely on numbers only Amazon can see.

As a kid from the 80s that was raised on He-Man, I'd genuinely love to be wrong. A Masters of the Universe that finds its footing and earns a do-over would be a great story. The history of this franchise on the big screen just says that's the exception, not the rule.

Do you think Amazon will give He-Man a second swing, or is this the end of the road? Let me know below!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/22/2026, 4:23 PM
This movie was the definition of popcorn fun summer movie and I loved it. And that Brian May soundtrack rocked! That said, it bombed. You can’t really defend that and making a sequel does not make sense from a monetary standpoint.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/22/2026, 4:26 PM
@Bucky74 - I wonder how He-Man would work as an open world video game. With Battlecat as your means of transportation before fast travel gets unlocked.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 4:30 PM
@Bucky74 - My thoughts exactly, unless it can pull HUGE streaming numbers... Even then, if there's a sequel, I bet it's straight to streaming.

As far as popcorn fun, you nailed it on the head! I downed my entire bucket of popcorn before we even got halfway through the movie 🤣
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 4:25 PM
Streaming wont save Superbrat either

Reboot the MCU and DCU
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/22/2026, 4:26 PM
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LSHF
LSHF - 6/22/2026, 4:29 PM
I wonder what type of market research went into determining to invest so much money into this. It obviously wasn't done very well (the research).

That and arguably they should have kept the budget down a bit more.

It's a shame an enjoyable summer action flick should lose so much money.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 4:41 PM
@LSHF - I wonder if it’s just inflation?.

Things are just expensive in general so that would affect films aswell.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 4:37 PM
I didn't grow up with He-Man but I did watch some of it throughout the years. This movie was awesome. And they already have a sequel in development: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2026/06/19/masters-of-the-universe-set-for-sequel-despite-dismal-box-office/
Nobody would know on this site though. Too busy running the rumor mill lol.
Anyway, toys and merch run the game. Once people actually see this, it'll become an instant cult classic. I guarantee it
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/22/2026, 4:51 PM
@bobevanz - Can you read?

Seems and likely isn't greenlit or confirmed.

Nice try though.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/22/2026, 4:44 PM
This makes me so [frick]ing sad.

Not angry. Not disappointed.

Just sad.

Because for decades we all sat around saying:
“When are we finally getting a proper live-action He-Man?”

And then we got one…

And it landed with all the impact of a wet [frick]ing sponge.

For me, it was a strong 5/10.

Some of the transformations looked decent, but there was basically only one major transformation to judge the movie on… and even that wasn’t exactly setting the world on fire.

Honestly? The more I think about it, the more I wish Zack Snyder had directed it.

Say what you want about the man, but at least Eternia would’ve looked like a mythical [frick]ing kingdom instead of a place I forgot about 20 minutes after leaving the cinema.

And that’s the real tragedy.

This wasn’t some random property nobody cared about.

This was He-Man.

A franchise people have been begging Hollywood to get right for years.

Now it’s crawling past $100 million on a $170+ million budget and we’re already talking about whether streaming can save it.

That’s rough.

No sequel.

No ThunderCats.

No momentum.

Just another reboot sent to the [frick]ing Shadow Realm.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/22/2026, 4:47 PM
I am a big He-Man fan and i found the movie catered too much to the general audience (stuck in a boring job, too funny, the power is in you etc.).

I was entertained, but i found too many faults to give it more than a 5.5/10 (King Randors fate, underdeveloped characters without any origin story, everybody knowing Adam ist He-Man, He-Man being op without needing the sword and a civil identity etc.).

The movie was overlong, yet a lot of scenes could have been cut and it could have cost $100-$120 million.
But even that wouldn't have saved it.

Scary Movie was a lot more entertaining and Backrooms and Obsession are must-see movies for a lot of viewers.
But is it the same Demo?
No.
So the movie wasn't watched by enough young people, but mostly 48+ year old males.

THERE WON'T BE A PART 2 and i am glad, because it was both too long, too costly and just not good enough.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/22/2026, 4:49 PM
I STILL can't believe anyone thought this would make HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS.

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Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 4:50 PM
Let's see. Maybe it has an appeal with non moviegoers. It may surprise on streaming.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/22/2026, 4:51 PM
While I thought it was a pretty good movie....I'm okay if there isn't a sequel?

It's a good time, lots of action and likeable characters but I do think it was really really outdated as far as the script goes. In fact a lot of it felt like a rehash of Thor Ragnarok or a lot of action adventure films today that it doesn't feel any different than those movies. If anything I feel the movie pushes the mindset that these movies are about a dime of dozen. And by cliches?

Protagonist narrates his past to someone you wouldn't expect? CHECK
Ragtag group of heroes to save a planet? CHECK
Hero is from another planet? CHECK
Dry humor jokes? CHECK
Hero suddenly becomes a Mary Sue when obtaining powers? CHECK

Again, I thought it was great, but if there is no sequel then I am totally contempt with what we got.

A He-Man video game should have been made first than a movie, but that's just me....

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