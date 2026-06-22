Can Streaming Save MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE? History Says Don't Count On It...

I wanted this one to work, but I'm not here to bash on Grayskull for sport, especially as a huge fan that grew up with the show and action figures. I'm going to stick to the business side and data, because the numbers are brutal. This past weekend, its third in theaters, Masters of the Universe finally limped past $100 million worldwide (around $101.9 million) against a budget reported north of $170 million. What I want to focus on is the forward-looking question. The digital release lands in mid-July, Amazon owns the pipes, so can streaming actually save He-Man? Looking at the track record, I wouldn't bet on it.

If you've watched this play out, the warning signs were all there. It opened to a soft $29.3 million, drew a discouraging CinemaScore that telegraphed weak word of mouth, and then slid to fourth domestically as fresher releases reclaimed the top spots. Every beat pointed the same way, so that third-weekend $100 million milestone reads less like a victory lap and more like the bill finally coming due.

This Is The Second Time He-Man Has Burned A Studio

Here's the part that should make any executive nervous: this isn't the first time He-Man torched a balance sheet. Back in 1987, Cannon Films rolled the dice on a live-action Masters of the Universe with Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella, and it grossed only about $17 million against a $22 million budget. A flop that helped push the already-shaky Cannon toward collapse. The behind-the-scenes desperation is the stuff of legend: the production reportedly got so broke that the crew capped camera lenses to stop filming on some days, and director Gary Goddard personally paid for the final battle. Forty years later, the property still hasn't proven it can open a movie.

A 17-Year, Three-Studio Money Pit

And the money sunk into this version is staggering once you add it up. A live-action He-Man bounced around development for roughly 17 years and three studios. Announced by Sony in 2009, set up at Netflix in 2022 with Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, then scrapped by Netflix in 2023 reportedly after sinking around $30 million into it. Amazon MGM finally caught it, handed the keys to Kubo And The Two Strings director Travis Knight, and bankrolled a $170-million-plus swing. That's an enormous bet stacked on top of a write-off, and weekend three just made it a lot harder to defend.

The One Real "Streaming Saved It" Story

So does streaming actually rescue movies? The cleanest case anyone can point to is Greenland, the Gerard Butler disaster flick that bailed on a normal theatrical run, became a premium-rental monster, and earned a sequel that reached theaters this past January. That's the dream: home viewing resurrects a film and buys it a follow-up. But the asterisk is enormous. Greenland pivoted to rental because of the pandemic, not because it flopped. It never got the chance to fail on a screen. Masters of the Universe already took that shot and missed, which is a completely different starting point.

And The Ones That Don't Count

You'll hear The Gray Man and The Old Guard thrown around as proof streaming greenlights sequels, and it does. But neither was a theatrical flop that got rescued; they were streaming-native originals that never really tried theaters. They prove streaming can launch a franchise. They don't prove it can resurrect one that already cratered on the big screen, which is exactly the trick Amazon now needs.

There's a deeper problem, too: streaming numbers are whatever the platform says they are. There's no agreed currency like box office, the services guard their data, and as The Hollywood Reporter has documented, even Nielsen's third-party figures don't reconcile with the platforms' own claims. So if Amazon decides Masters of the Universe was a "streaming hit," that's a narrative it can simply assert, not a verifiable turnaround a sequel greenlight could honestly rest on.

So Where Does That Leave He-Man?

Realistically, a strong digital run can rehab the movie's reputation and give the He-Man faithful a reason to revisit Eternia at home. What it almost certainly can't do is manufacture the kind of clean, believable win that justifies pouring another $170 million into a sequel, not on a title that already whiffed in theaters (twice, now, across four decades), and not when the "success" would rest entirely on numbers only Amazon can see.

As a kid from the 80s that was raised on He-Man, I'd genuinely love to be wrong. A Masters of the Universe that finds its footing and earns a do-over would be a great story. The history of this franchise on the big screen just says that's the exception, not the rule.

Do you think Amazon will give He-Man a second swing, or is this the end of the road? Let me know below!

Related Stories On CBM