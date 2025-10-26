HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren On Possible Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie: "Maybe... Yeah"

HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren On Possible Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie: &quot;Maybe... Yeah&quot;

Though we still don't know who he's playing, Dolph Lundgren doesn't seem to be that pushed about keeping his involvement in the new Masters of the Universe movie under wraps any more...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 26, 2025 09:10 AM EST

The new live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Amazon MGM Studios features a sprawling cast and a lot of characters (some have yet to be announced), and it sounds like we may also get an appearance from the original live-action He-Man, Dolph Lundgren.

Speculation that Lundgren, who played Eternia's muscle-bound protector in the much-maligned 1987 movie, might be set to make a cameo in the reboot first began when the actor shared some social media posts mentioning a "secret" project he was working on in London early on during production, and the '80s action star has now dropped another pretty big hint that he will appear.

"Maybe, yeah, you will have to check it out when it comes out," he said with a smile when quizzed about his involvement by Extra TV.

Assuming Lundgren does have a role in the movie, we're still not sure who he'll play, but the most compelling theory points to King D'Vann Grayskull, who was an ancestor of He-Man.

Lungren has also shared his thoughts on the new MOTU and how he feels a character like Prince Adam differs from the heroes we see in Marvel and DC movies.

"If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it. There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

"Prince Adam has a bit more romanticism to the character than other superheroes. Marvel and DC are a little harder-edged," Lundgren added. "There's something magical and childlike about it. And even though they're kind of making an adult picture, there's something soft and positive about that character."

Nicholas Galitzine will play Prince Adam/He-Man in the new movie.

Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Camila Mendes Talks Teela Training And Potential Sequel
Related:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Camila Mendes Talks Teela Training And Potential Sequel
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Synopsis Reveals Potentially Spoilery Details About He-Man's New Origin Story
Recommended For You:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Synopsis Reveals Potentially Spoilery Details About He-Man's New Origin Story

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
elgaz
elgaz - 10/26/2025, 10:16 AM
Like most 80s sci-fi/fantasy, it may not have aged all that well but dang it if i don’t have a soft spot for the Lundgren film. I watched it as a 9yr old and thought it was great fun at the time
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/26/2025, 10:25 AM
Aside from Leto as Skeletor, I’m super interested to see how this turned out. I hope they lean into the campiness just a touch, not too much.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/26/2025, 10:33 AM
I still tell people "good journey".
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/26/2025, 10:53 AM
He should play Adam’s father Ming Randor in this
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/26/2025, 10:53 AM
@Bucky74 - King
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/26/2025, 11:21 AM
@Bucky74 - 💯

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder