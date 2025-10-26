HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren On Possible Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie: "Maybe... Yeah"

The new live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Amazon MGM Studios features a sprawling cast and a lot of characters (some have yet to be announced), and it sounds like we may also get an appearance from the original live-action He-Man, Dolph Lundgren.

Speculation that Lundgren, who played Eternia's muscle-bound protector in the much-maligned 1987 movie, might be set to make a cameo in the reboot first began when the actor shared some social media posts mentioning a "secret" project he was working on in London early on during production, and the '80s action star has now dropped another pretty big hint that he will appear.

"Maybe, yeah, you will have to check it out when it comes out," he said with a smile when quizzed about his involvement by Extra TV.

Assuming Lundgren does have a role in the movie, we're still not sure who he'll play, but the most compelling theory points to King D'Vann Grayskull, who was an ancestor of He-Man.

Lungren has also shared his thoughts on the new MOTU and how he feels a character like Prince Adam differs from the heroes we see in Marvel and DC movies.

"If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it. There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

"Prince Adam has a bit more romanticism to the character than other superheroes. Marvel and DC are a little harder-edged," Lundgren added. "There's something magical and childlike about it. And even though they're kind of making an adult picture, there's something soft and positive about that character."

Nicholas Galitzine will play Prince Adam/He-Man in the new movie.

Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.