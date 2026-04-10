Masters Of The Universe Displays Reveal More Detailed Look At Jared Leto's Skeletor Design

Masters Of The Universe Displays Reveal More Detailed Look At Jared Leto's Skeletor Design

Thanks to a life-size statue, we have arguably our best look yet at the design for Jared Leto's Skeletor in the Masters of the Universe reboot...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Following last week's action-packed second trailer for Masters of the Universe, some photos of a promotional standee and a life-size display reveal another look at Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man and Jared Leto's Skeletor.

The cardboard standee, which was spotted at a Denny's, features Eternia's heroic protector with his mighty Power Sword alongside his sworn enemy, the evil Skeletor. Tacodama has also shared images of its MOTU Movie Edition 1/1 Real-Life Scale Statues, offering a more detailed look at the designs for both characters.

In the original '80s cartoon, Prince Adam used the sword to channel the "power of Grayskull" and transform into He-Man. Based on what we've seen in the trailers, it looks like this reboot will keep that part of the lore intact.

We also have some new promo art spotlighting the designs for Castle Grayskull and Snake Mountain, along with a better look at the completed theatre standee featuring He-Man and a fully armored Battle Cat.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Check out the recent trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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