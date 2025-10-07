MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Leaked Concept Art Reveals Live-Action Movie's Take On Skeletor's Snake Mountain

Newly revealed concept art from the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie gives us a first look at Snake Mountain, the base of Jared Leto's evil Skeletor. We also have new details about the reboot...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 05:10 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Amazon MGM and Mattel executives Greg Coleman and Ruth Henriquez were on hand at the Brand Licensing Europe event earlier today to hype up their upcoming revival of the Masters of the Universe franchise. 

Concept art of Snake Mountain, the home of the evil Skeletor, was shown to attendees and can be seen in the X post below. The design remains true to the many cartoons and comic books it's appeared in over the years, confirming that, despite parts of this movie being set on Earth, fans can still expect a faithful take on Eternia.

How much time we'll spend there is another matter altogether, but Coleman and Henriquez promised fans a take on He-Man that they'll walk away happy with. 

"The property has never gone away; it continued to reinvent itself. This feels like the perfect moment," Henriquez said of the decision to revive the long-running franchise in live-action. "Fans have been asking for more and we know there is a trend powered by nostalgia. Most importantly, we have been waiting for the perfect partner and creative team to bring ‘Masters of the Universe’ to life in a way that feels epic."

Coleman added, "To build a film of the scale and scope, it takes a lot of effort, and it’s not easy to pull off. Audiences are really discerning. The magnitude of the set and level of detail was out of this world."

"Skeletor is one of the most delicious villains of all time, but there’s also a story of Adam, who is a regular person and has to grab the power. It’s always within him, and it’s revealed in a powerful way," he continued. "We have this full-dimensional cast and [director] Travis Knight who had a vision. Even if you have never seen 'Masters of the Universe,' it’s a fun, entertaining story."

The duo concluded by saying, "For the long-term fans, there are Easter eggs in the film, but stepping back, the entry point for fans is broad. The entry point will be very approachable for everyone. This will be the film everyone will be talking about." They also compared Masters of the Universe to another recent toy-based hit, promising, "People will be wearing the merch, buying the toys and talking about it just like 'Barbie.'"

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, the Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor. 

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other additions include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2025, 5:27 PM
Cool I guess. Let's see the trailer.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2025, 6:36 PM
@TheVandalore - it'll be cool. For some reason I have faith in this.
Despite Leto's involvement. Something tells me he'll make the perfect Skellator due to his creepy-ass past.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/7/2025, 5:31 PM
If true that’s…
User Comment Image
hainesy
hainesy - 10/7/2025, 5:32 PM
Is it gay that I really want to see concept art of Fisto?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/7/2025, 6:30 PM
@hainesy - not as gay as skelator and beastman in that CKY song
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2025, 6:37 PM
@hainesy - nah. I'm sure you can find it on the few free porno sites still out there
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/7/2025, 5:49 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/7/2025, 6:04 PM
@SuperCat - I'd buy a ticket to see that shit on opening night
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/7/2025, 6:15 PM
@SuperCat -

Wow! I didn't know Gusto was gonna be in the movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2025, 6:38 PM
@SuperCat - damn hilarious!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2025, 6:40 PM
@DocSpock - dude... you know you want Skellator to make you dance in your pants again
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 5:53 PM
User Comment Image

The comments sound good aswell though definitely not putting much stock in it since they wouldn’t badmouth their own film…

However with Travis Knight at the helm (his Bumblebee was perhaps the best live action Transformers film) , I think it will indeed be a fun & enjoyable film at the least.

Anyway with him in the captains chair aswell as the cast that’s been assembled for it , I can’t wait to see the film and trailer!!.
grif
grif - 10/7/2025, 5:54 PM
people are walking straight into the trap. good luck
TREE24K
TREE24K - 10/7/2025, 6:23 PM
I [frick]s with it. Can't wait for the trailer
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/7/2025, 6:42 PM
Don't know why, but I'm a actually pretty hyped for this.

