MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Feature First Look At Camila Mendes In Costume As Teela

As filming on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie continues in London, these latest photos and a video from the set give us a first glimpse of Camila Mendes in full costume as Teela.

The Riverdale star was spotted shooting several scenes (including an action sequence) with Nicholas Galitzine, who is in Prince Adam mode here. We assume Teela comes to Earth to bring the amnesiac Adam back to his home world of Eternia, where he will fulfil his destiny as He-Man.

Teela has been a permanent fixture of the MOTU franchise ever since those first mini-comics, and is usually depicted as Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's right-hand woman/love-interest.

The character was played by Chelsea Field in the previous live-action movie, and was voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar in Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series before being replaced by Melissa Benoist.

Teela has donned a number of different outfits over the years, but they usually stick with the while and gold color scheme. Mendes' movie costume is inspired by the original animated show, with a few modern updates.

Check out the photos and video at the links below.

More behind-the-scenes video of actors Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Adam) and Camila Mendes (Teela) on Earth, filming on the streets of London!

(Courtesy of pietropierogiglio on TikTok! )



Thanks to @Galitzine_NTN for the 'heads up'!#MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU #NicholasGalitzine… pic.twitter.com/miURfHMUhU — ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) May 11, 2025

More pics of Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes on “Masters of the Universe” set



via: weibo pic.twitter.com/DA9OecWQAv — GalitzineHQ Media (@galitzinefiles) May 11, 2025

Jared Leto's 'Skeletor'



Idris Elba's 'Man at Arms'



Hafthor Bjornsson's 'Goat Man'



Actor, seen running in the movements of a Monkey.



Masters of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/7T2gumqKmI — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 11, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.