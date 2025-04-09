MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Reveal Castle Grayskull, Prince Adam, And A Possible First Look At Skeletor

Some new photos from the London set of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie have been shared online, giving us a possible first look at Jared Leto suited-up as the villainous Skeletor...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

By the Power of Grayskull!

A sizzle reel for Amazon MGM and Mattel's live-action Masters of the Universe movie screened for those in attendance at CinemaCon last week, and while the footage was not released online (a first teaser trailer is probably still a while off), we do have some new photos from the London set.

These drone shots were taken from quite a distance, but we can make out what appears to be Castle Graysull's unmistakable jaw-drawbridge, as well as a captive Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) and several hooded figures, one of whom might just be Skeletor (Jared Leto).

Though there's a chance this could simply be one of Skeletor's minions (there are a number of other skull-armoured individuals nearby), he does appear to be holding the villain's signature ram's head Havoc Staff.

“We’re not making a cartoon here, we’re making a live-action fantasy film,” said director Travis Knight during the CinemaCon presentation, adding that he's been a He-Man fan for “pretty much my entire life.”

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think.

The live-action take on the classic animated series recently added Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm, aka Fisto, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will also star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee's Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

M3T4LL0
M3T4LL0 - 4/9/2025, 10:03 AM
Really hope this movie turns out good.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/9/2025, 10:04 AM
“We’re not making a cartoon here, we’re making a live-action fantasy film,”

If they don’t treat it like a Lord of the rings property and lean hard into the he-man lore from the cartoon then they probably won’t make he-man fans happy.
I hope it’s good because I’d like to see a good He Man movie.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/9/2025, 10:14 AM
@slickrickdesigns - One thing that Hollywood should learn from Minecraft’s success is that adapting properties requires pleasing the existing fanbase.

Another recent example is looking at the success of the One Piece live action adaptation. It certainly made some changes from the source, but overwhelmingly the existing fanbase was happy with it.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/9/2025, 10:11 AM
I wasn't really into the original cause I was more into guns and lasers more so then swords. So I really have no knowledge about He-Man. But I'll keep an open mind about this

