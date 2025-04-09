MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Reveal Castle Grayskull, Prince Adam, And A Possible First Look At Skeletor

By the Power of Grayskull!

A sizzle reel for Amazon MGM and Mattel's live-action Masters of the Universe movie screened for those in attendance at CinemaCon last week, and while the footage was not released online (a first teaser trailer is probably still a while off), we do have some new photos from the London set.

These drone shots were taken from quite a distance, but we can make out what appears to be Castle Graysull's unmistakable jaw-drawbridge, as well as a captive Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) and several hooded figures, one of whom might just be Skeletor (Jared Leto).

Though there's a chance this could simply be one of Skeletor's minions (there are a number of other skull-armoured individuals nearby), he does appear to be holding the villain's signature ram's head Havoc Staff.

“We’re not making a cartoon here, we’re making a live-action fantasy film,” said director Travis Knight during the CinemaCon presentation, adding that he's been a He-Man fan for “pretty much my entire life.”

Check out the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think.

More behind-the-scenes filming of the new "Masters of the Universe" Movie seems to reveal...

1. Possible Staff of Evil-Lyn

2. Skeletor's Havoc Staff

3. Large CG Being (Possibly Beast Man)

4. Skeletal Warriors

More behind-the-scenes filming of the new "Masters of the Universe" Movie seems to reveal...

1. Possible Staff of Evil-Lyn

2. Skeletor's Havoc Staff

3. Large CG Being (Possibly Beast Man)

4. Skeletal Warriors

Skeletor's Havoc Staff and what looks to be Evil-Lyn's magical staff.

The live-action take on the classic animated series recently added Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm, aka Fisto, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will also star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee's Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.