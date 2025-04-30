MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Tease Zodak, King Hiss, And Characters From SHE-RA

We recently got our first (distant) glimpse of Castle Grayskull and several costumed actors - one of whom might just have been Jared Leto as Skeletor - on the set of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, and thanks to ForEternia.com, we now have a look at a huge map of Eternia - complete with some very interesting illustrations.

Some zoomed in (though still not the clearest) shots of the figures surrounding the map reveal what appear to be depictions of a number of supporting characters, including Zodak and King Hiss, as well as Bow, Netossa, and Perfuma from She-Ra!

Zodak, aka the Cosmic Enforcer, is a powerful, immortal Eternian, who is a sword enemy of the Snake Men, led by King Hiss. While it's not particularly surprising to see these figures from the lore's ancient history on a map, we did not expect to see any She-Ra references in the movie.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that these characters will appear, it would seem to confirm that the She-Ra's world of Etheria is canon in this live-action universe.

Have a look, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

💥5 of 5💥

ZODAK, BOW and NETOSSA! Oh My! She-Ra characters and more (King Hiss?) seen on the “Masters of the Universe” Movie Set!https://t.co/8H6RkMZXP7 — ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) April 28, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series will feature Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.