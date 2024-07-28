HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Gets A Much Better - And More Gruesome - Second Trailer

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Gets A Much Better - And More Gruesome - Second Trailer

A second trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man debuted during Sam Diego Comic-Con, and we can see this new footage going over a lot better with fans of the beloved character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Hellboy

A second trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man has been released online after debuting during San Diego Comic-Con, and while our first look at the movie received a bit of a mixed response (we're probably being kind there) from fans of the beloved character, we can see this footage going over a lot better.

Helmed by Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Crank co-director Brian Taylor and starring Jack Kesy (12 Strong, Deadpool 2) as the demonic hero, The Crooked Man definitely seems to be leaning more into the horror aspect of the comic than the previous adaptations.

The 3-issue Crooked Man miniseries was a period adventure set in 1956 which saw Hellboy attempt to retrieve a man named Tom's soul from a powerful demon deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Though this movie may make a few changes, the trailers suggest that it's going to stick pretty close to the source material.

The Crooked Man was co-written by Mignola and Christopher Golden, who has previously with the Hellboy creator on other related comics. We're sure many fans will be disappointed that Guillermo Del Toro (who directed the first two movies) and Ron Perlman aren't involved, but maybe this latest live-action outing for Big Red will still manage to capture the spirit of the character?

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) co-stars as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil. The movie also features Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

An official release date (we're going to assume this one will be heading direct to Digital/streaming) has not been announced, but the movie is expected to debut later this year.

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's Surprisingly Short Runtime Has Been Revealed
Related:

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN's Surprisingly Short Runtime Has Been Revealed
HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Still Reveals A New Look At Jack Kelsy As The New Right Hand Of Doom
Recommended For You:

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Still Reveals A New Look At Jack Kelsy As The New Right Hand Of Doom
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/28/2024, 11:24 AM
still looks like cheap b movie b0ll0cks, the character deserves better.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2024, 11:25 AM

Poo incoming.

Danger Will Robinson!!
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/28/2024, 11:28 AM
I loved every Hellboy movie so far.
This one will be no different.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/28/2024, 11:28 AM
Looks like Netflix’s Hellboy
Gizmoduck
Gizmoduck - 7/28/2024, 12:32 PM
@Matchesz - looks better than the trash we got last with david harbor. I liked perlmans version, but ill give this a try, love the hellboy character - this looks interesteing.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/28/2024, 11:31 AM
I'm more interested in this than the previous 'reboot'. However, with respect for the low budget, the action/blocking looks damn amateurish.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2024, 11:40 AM
Why the [frick] is EVERYTHING desaturated AF these days?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2024, 11:42 AM
@Batmangina - Del Toro's Hellboys are [frick]ing glorious - even when he went to Fairyland and decidedly Non Mignola in the second one - they're [frick]ing beautiful to look at.

This thing looks like a 15 year old's CapCut concept of Hellboy.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/28/2024, 12:27 PM
@Batmangina - because of the arri alexa
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/28/2024, 11:42 AM
I’m a horror movie fan and just about over all the creaky bones, twisty crackles thing.

This movie really cranks up the celery-crunching noises haha.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/28/2024, 12:11 PM
Still, any way you slice it, this is in fact a better trailer than the first.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2024, 12:17 PM
It looks alright imo…

I do like the smaller scale , more horror focused approach to the character but something about it feels generic for lack of a better word.

Jack Kesy seems to be doing a fine job though , feels reminiscent of Perlman and Harbour but doing his own thing aswell.
dracula
dracula - 7/28/2024, 12:17 PM
At least the last movie had the star power of David Harbor

What does this have?
Gizmoduck
Gizmoduck - 7/28/2024, 12:33 PM
@dracula - better looking everything, and even the cheesy b look seems better than the david harbor trash. he looked awful in that last hellboy and the story was 90% awful
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/28/2024, 12:26 PM
I'm not saying it looks great, just that this is a better trailer! I'll prob give it a go on Digital.
tb86
tb86 - 7/28/2024, 12:27 PM
That trailer was better than the last one, but I dunno, especially if it comes from the Director of Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance who also was one of the writers of Jonah Hex.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder