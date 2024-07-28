HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Gets A Much Better - And More Gruesome - Second Trailer

A second trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man has been released online after debuting during San Diego Comic-Con, and while our first look at the movie received a bit of a mixed response (we're probably being kind there) from fans of the beloved character, we can see this footage going over a lot better.

Helmed by Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Crank co-director Brian Taylor and starring Jack Kesy (12 Strong, Deadpool 2) as the demonic hero, The Crooked Man definitely seems to be leaning more into the horror aspect of the comic than the previous adaptations.

The 3-issue Crooked Man miniseries was a period adventure set in 1956 which saw Hellboy attempt to retrieve a man named Tom's soul from a powerful demon deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Though this movie may make a few changes, the trailers suggest that it's going to stick pretty close to the source material.

The Crooked Man was co-written by Mignola and Christopher Golden, who has previously with the Hellboy creator on other related comics. We're sure many fans will be disappointed that Guillermo Del Toro (who directed the first two movies) and Ron Perlman aren't involved, but maybe this latest live-action outing for Big Red will still manage to capture the spirit of the character?

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Something crooked this way comes. Check out the new trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, coming this fall! Directed by Brian Taylor and written by Mike Mignola & Christopher Golden. Starring Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph and Jefferson White.#Hellboy #TheCrookedMan pic.twitter.com/oiU6Xypirj — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) July 28, 2024

"Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) co-stars as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil. The movie also features Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

An official release date (we're going to assume this one will be heading direct to Digital/streaming) has not been announced, but the movie is expected to debut later this year.