28 YEARS LATER Full Trailer Drops Aaron Taylor-Johnson Into The Middle Of A Terrifying Zombie Apocalypse

"There are many kinds of death... and some are better than others"

We get to witness plenty of death in this full trailer for Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later, and it all seems pretty damn terrifying!

While this latest look at the first of three new sequels to 2002's 28 Days Later does give us a little more to go on story wise, it's primarily concerned with scaring the crap out of us with glimpses of brutal "zombie" (though technically the infected are still living people) attacks.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Ralph Fiennes, whose mysterious Doctor Kelson gets quite a bit more screen time here, revealed some more specific details during a 2024 interview.

"It’s three films, of which two have been shot. Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also set to star, and it's been confirmed that Cillian Murphy will return as the original movie's protagonist, Jim, but he is not expected to appear until the second film.

"[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved," Producer Andrew Macdonald said in a recent interview. "He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line. He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

28 Days Later was a massive success, and already spawned one less well-regarded (but still well worth watching) follow-up in 2007's 28 Weeks Later. Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers on that project, so a lot of fans are sure to view this new movie as the first true sequel.

Boyle will helm the first instalment, while Nia DaCosta was recently announced as the second film's - reportedly titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple - director. Both movies shot back-to-back. Garland is writing all three. The budget for each movie is said to be in the $75 million range.

The first film starred Murphy as a man who wakes from a coma after a bicycle accident to find that England has been overrun by "The Infected." The virus turns its victims into raging killers, but unlike the usual "zombies," these creatures can move with frightening speed. The man then sets out to learn what's been going on, meeting fellow survivors played by Naomie Harris and Brendan Gleeson along the way, as well as a deranged army major played by Christopher Eccleston.