28 YEARS LATER Gets New Character Posters & R-Rating For "Bloody Violence, Grisly Images, & Graphic Nudity"

Sony Pictures has shared some new character posters for Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later, spotlighting the movie's protagonists Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer), their son Spike (Alfie Williams), and the mysterious Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes).

We also have word that the horror sequel has, unsurprisingly, been given an R rating for "strong bloody violence, grisly images, graphic nudity, language and brief sexuality."

The infected are not exactly known for their modesty!

In addition, Fandango has announced that the movie has become their best first-day horror ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has outperformed all other 2025 horror titles in advance first-day ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle, including Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Monkey.

“We are thrilled to see moviegoers racing to get their tickets for 28 Years Later, on its first day of ticket sales,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “This franchise has captivated horror fans for over 20 years, and with its return, we are sure audiences are in for a thrilling treat.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Jamie. Jodie Comer is Isla. Alfie Williams is Spike. Ralph Fiennes is Dr. Kelson.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later - exclusively in theatres June 20. Get tickets now.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

28 Days Later was a massive success, and already spawned one less well-regarded (but still well worth watching) follow-up in 2007's 28 Weeks Later. Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers on that project, so a lot of fans are sure to view this new movie as the first true sequel.

Boyle will helm the first instalment, while Nia DaCosta was recently announced as the second film's - titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple - director. Both movies shot back-to-back. Garland is writing all three. The budget for each movie is said to be in the $75 million range.

The first film starred Murphy as a man who wakes from a coma after a bicycle accident to find that England has been overrun by "The Infected." The virus turns its victims into raging killers, but unlike the usual "zombies," these creatures can move with frightening speed. The man then sets out to learn what's been going on, meeting fellow survivors played by Naomie Harris and Brendan Gleeson along the way, as well as a deranged army major played by Christopher Eccleston.