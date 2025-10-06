A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Icon Robert Englund On Possibly Playing Freddy Krueger Again & Kevin Bacon Rumors

Robert Englund wouldn't be interested in playing Freddy Krueger again in live-action, but the A Nightmare on Elm Street icon might be convinced to reprise the role in animated form...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2025 12:10 PM EST
One, two, Freddy's coming for you Three, four, better lock your door Five, six, grab your crucifix Seven, eight, better stay up late Nine, ten, never sleep again...

We haven't seen Freddy Krueger stalk the screen since the much-maligned 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street starring Watchmen's Jackie Earle Haley, but a recent rumor claimed that there may finally be "some movement" on a reboot of the classic horror franchise.

The U.S. rights to the A Nightmare of Elm Street reverted to the estate of writer-director Wes Craven back in 2019, but New Line retains the international rights. Last we heard, the estate was "taking pitches," but they still need New Line on board or a deal with another domestic distributor to move forward with a new movie.

If and when a new Nightmare on Elm Street film does happen, it's highly unlikely that we'll see OG Freddy Krueger Robert Englund back in the bladed glove and striped jumper - but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be interested in playing the character again in a different medium.

Englund was asked if he'd be open to voicing "The Bastard son of a Thousand Maniacs" in an animated project during an interview with Fangoria.

“Oh, sure. I mean, I’m really busy with voice work anyway. I just did Pinocchio: Unstrung, I’m the evil cricket. I like that idea. When I do the cons and film festivals, I’m confronted with so much great illustration art of Freddy Krueger, conceived in so many ways, whether it’s the storyboards or a great, violent graphic novel, or a comic book, or posters, or even a comedy take on Freddy. I love it.”

In a separate interview with Bloody Disgusting, Englund discussed the possibility of another actor taking over as Freddy, while addressing a rumor that Kevin Bacon may have been eyed to play the sadistic Dream Demon.

“I think, for the sake of the franchise, they need to find someone like a Doug Jones. Years ago, I heard they were considering Kevin Bacon for Freddy Krueger. Kevin’s in a couple of my favorite horror movies; Stir of Echoes I love, and Tremors obviously. I love Kevin as an actor. He’s a true character actor, he just happens to be imprisoned in a leading man’s body, but Kevin is also very physical. I thought that was a great choice, but this was, like, five years ago. I know he’s got all these other projects now and he’s not getting any younger, so he probably wouldn’t be interested.” 

If we do get a Nightmare reboot at some point, we'd say the studio would be more likely to cast a relative unknown as Krueger.

In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams -- which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends' parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) solve the puzzle before it's too late?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2025, 12:02 PM
This Is the perfect vehicle for a Jonathan Majors comeback
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/6/2025, 12:23 PM
I always thought Jackie Earle Haley would make a great Freddy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/6/2025, 12:40 PM
@TheFinestSmack - right?! I thought he'd be perfect. I think every other factor in that film just completely hampered on giving a good performance.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/6/2025, 12:45 PM
@lazlodaytona - what film? 😂😂😂
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 10/6/2025, 12:41 PM
I feel like if they want to do more Freddy, they need to really shake it up. Think about how different Freddy was in New Nightmare compared to Elm Street. Honestly, leave the sweater and the hat behind, I feel like that really belongs to Robert Englands Freddy and that time. Give him a new look and new attitude. The problem with Jackie Earl Haley’s Freddy is that he looked like a leprechaun cosplaying as Freddy, not that scary and when you think of the brown hat and green and red sweater, you think of Robert’s performance and compare.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/6/2025, 12:41 PM
I miss me some Freddy. My favorite by far. If Robert was still in decent shape he still could come back. The power of the makeup!
GeekSmarts
GeekSmarts - 10/6/2025, 12:43 PM
I don't see why they couldn't just deepfake his face on some young buck's body to take the bumps and bruises for the stunts and have OG Freddy in live action still. We want Freddy vs Jason 2!
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/6/2025, 1:17 PM
He's right, they have to pass torch of this icon to someone new. Don't want a Darth Vader or Mufasa situation where studios just buys their likeliness and plans to use them as that character forever.

Bill Sksarsgard was great as Count Orlock (Nosferatu) and Pennywise (IT), you have to give actors like him a chance to do something new.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/6/2025, 1:24 PM
Craven's Estate should just let an Indie Studio remake the franchise and allow it to be a massive domestic success.

It would probably make enough nowadays, especially on a smaller budget, to not need the worldwide market anyway.

the highest grossing Freddy movie was Freddy vs. Jason, so let's look at a standalone movie, which happens to be the remake at 61.5m domestically. Adjusted for inflation that $90 million today. Worldwide it did 117.7. Adjusted thats about $170 million.

You're telling me a Freddy movie made by an indie studio on a modest budget can't make a 90 million domestically or maybe even 100 million? Sinners was a very popular horror movie this year. It only made 43.6 million domestically. You think Freddy on name alone couldn't pass that number? That would be a huge success especially since it doesn't need a huge budget and doesn't have to pay a Hailey Steinfeld and Michael B Jordan.

From my understanding, if The craven estate took an indie studios pitch and said "have at it" to make is domestically, they can make essentially a straight up remake of the original, as long as they change certain visual elements. Freddy can have a glove with blades, but it has to look different, for example. If it's successful and they want to make sequels than, again from my understanding, those sequel CAN be released internationally as long as they don't use the name Nightmare on elm street and don't take ANYTHING from the original sequels, because now it's a wholly new franchise. So whatever look they establish for the Freddy character, they have to stick to that or evolve it in a new way, they can't use ANY visual cues from how he looked in sequels. No story beats, no characters, outside of characters who appear in the original.

It's actually a way to force said indie studio to be creative and not rely on the past, outside of the first movie!
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/6/2025, 1:26 PM
@SATW42 - they can use the name freddy krueger in perpetuity by the way, because the name is in the original script.

Make Freddy our godzilla, [frick] it.

View Recorder