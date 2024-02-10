A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE Big Game Spot Features Intense New Footage As The Invasion Hits NYC

The first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One earlier this week, and Paramount Pictures has now revealed more new footage from the highly-anticipated horror/sci-fi prequel via the Big Game spot that was originally supposed to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Day One will focus on an entirely new set of characters in a very different environment, as the alien invasion hits New York.

Though A Quiet Place Part II did begin with a flashback to the lethally-fast creatures' arrival on Earth, this time, we get to see how mankind fares in a densely-populated area (more places to hide, but the potential for a lot more noise).

Black Panther and Us star Lupita Nyong’o plays Sam, a woman who’s on a day trip to NYC when the invasion begins. As the creatures begin their merciless attack, Sam and her cat Frodo are thrown together with a stranger named Eric (Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn), and the pair reluctantly agree to team-up and try to make it out of the city in one piece.

Djimon Hounsou's character, who made a brief appearance in Part II, will return (and hopefully get a little more to do).

“When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together,” Nyong’o says, referring to the previous movies' protagonists. “We don't have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

“It’s more of a [character] drama than anything,” adds Quinn. “The script is obviously set in the world that we know, but it's very much a film about these two characters who are lost and trying to negotiate their fates. There are also some wonderful other characters in the film who Sam encounters, but the bulk of it is Eric and Sam in their mutual acceptance of this bleak, more quiet, new reality.”

The survivors of the first two films, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe) are not expected to appear, but will return for A Quiet Place Part III at some point - although EW's report suggests that the threequel may not make its previously scheduled 2025 release date.

Check out the new TV spot below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Don’t let them hear you scream. Here's your exclusive look at the Big Game spot for #AQuietPlace: Day One - only in theatres June 28. pic.twitter.com/KWp4yBkQjU — A Quiet Place: Day One (@AQuietPlace) February 9, 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in theaters on July 28.