DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Is Now Shooting And Charlie Cox Might Have Dropped A Major Spoiler

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has officially started shooting, and lead star Charlie Cox may have inadvertently revealed a major spoiler for the Disney+ series ahead of Season 2's premiere next week.

Both he and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio were forced to dodge questions about their respective beards while doing press a few weeks ago. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cox, still rocking his facial hair, confirmed that he had been shooting Season 3 on Tuesday night, beard and all.

"I literally finished shooting at like 7 o'clock last night. I'm doing action sequences, and I'm getting cut a lot [in the scene]," the actor said. "And I had all these fake scars and fake blood all over me. And I flew out this morning, got to the hotel, and went straight to the sauna to try and relax a little bit."

"And there's a guy in there who looks at me and goes, 'Jesus Christ, man, are you okay?' [Laughs] And I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, it's makeup, it's fake.' He was like, 'You sure?' Yeah, it was pretty intense," Cox added.

What's the significance of the beard? For the answer, we need to look at the comics. During Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil run, Matt Murdock got a new costume and grew facial hair while joining Elektra's battle against The Hand. Those villains were featured in yesterday's Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

There's another possibility: what if both Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk are going to be behind bars in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3? Many fans are convinced that's where their stories are heading, and it would explain the beards.

One thing we can say is that it's not because Cox is playing a Daredevil Variant. Talking to CBR, he explained, "If you get it right, it can be so thrilling and interesting. I wouldn't want us to lose the stakes of the show that we have. And part of the reason our show works is because these characters work best when they're grounded in reality."

"As soon as you introduce an idea of, I don't know, omnipotence, or being unable to die, or multiverse stuff, you can start to lose the stakes a little bit," he noted, though D'Onofrio seemingly feels differently. "That would be so much fun," he said. "As long as I was playing the alternate version, I would really love that."

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.