DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Responds To Potential Season 2 SPOILER In New SPIDER-MAN: Brand New Day Trailer

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuted online this week, and among the various shots of Spidey in action and teasing glimpses of the likes of Scorpion, Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Sadie Sink's mysterious villain(?), was a brief appearance from a supporting character from Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again.

Possible spoilers follow.

In the trailer, Wilson Fisk's assistant and political adviser, Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara), is shown on TV presenting Spider-Man with the key to the city. Since we already know that BND takes place after the events of Born Again season 2, fans have taken this as a spoiler relating to Kingpin's tenure as Mayor of New York coming to an end - voluntarily or otherwise.

Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio (Fisk) was asked about this shot on Twitter, and his response was initially taken as confirmation that Rivera will indeed replace him as acting Mayor during season 2 of the Disney+ series. However, the actor would later clarify what he meant by his reply.

"Didn't confirm anything. If it's true I love it. When I replied, 'I love it', it was the first time I had seen anything about it. It remains to be the only [time] I have heard such a thing. If it's true I love it. I'm the last person to know anything about the future of our show or any other show, for that matter. I only know about the job at hand. That is the absolute truth."

Didn't confirm anything .

If it's true i love it.

When replied "i love it"

was the first i time i had seen anything about it

It remains to be the only i have heard such a thing.

If it's true i love it.

I'm the last person to know anything about the future of our show or any… — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 18, 2026

While this would certainly seem like a spoiler, the scene could be some kind of vision or flashback to before the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, prior to Doctor Strange casting his spell. Probably a bit of a reach, but you really never know with the MCU!

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.