AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 Countdown Continues With One Of The Biggest Reveals In Spider-Man History

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is now confirmed for a September release, and the lead-up to this monumental milestone has already begun.

Joe Kelly's hit run with artists Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr., and more has been heating up since Peter Parker returned from his cosmic adventures in "Death Spiral," a new crossover with Venom that kicked off earlier this month. Today, we have a look ahead at what awaits on the other side of this bloody affair with a first look at Amazing Spider-Man #30 and #31 before they hit stands in June.

In Amazing Spider-Man #30, Kelly and guest artist Pete Woods continue to introduce the newest member of Spidey's rogues gallery. One of the wall-crawler's oldest friends was caught in a terrible accident, and Peter Parker is to blame.

It's Spider-Man vs. Spore, but should Peter even be fighting in a tragedy of his own making? It's said that we'll also learn the answers to an earth-shattering riddle from the battle with Torment in "Death Spiral."

Teasing plans for Spore, Kelly said, "From the beginning of my run, Nick [Lowe] and I talked about a new villain that harkened back to early Amazing Spider-Man classics. Someone with science-based powers, caused by a lab accident, etc. But rather than give this villain an excuse to hate Spider-Man, they would be decidedly anti-Peter Parker."

"Enter Brian Nehring, who not only has a complex childhood past with Peter, but also blames him for the accident that transforms him into Spore! Pete Woods did an amazing job on his design- creepy and modern. He’s a sick puppy."

In Amazing Spider-Man #31, Patrick Gleason returns to the title for "The Talk," a story which will reportedly see Peter Parker's world turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history.

"There is so much to say about this issue," Kelly teased. "It’s heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we’ve done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I’d hoped for. It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.'"

"A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to the foundation of their relationship. It’s huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sorts of moments, but this is the big one," he concluded.

Aunt May has been portrayed as a younger woman in recent years, so what if this revelation is that she's really Peter's mother? That's pure speculation on our part, but it would be quite the controversial twist.

Check out the covers by Mark Bagley and Patrick Gleason below, and stay tuned for updates on Amazing Spider-Man #1000.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 (LGY#994)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (LGY#995)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 6/17