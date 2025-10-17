BLACK PHONE 2 Set To Claim Box Office Top Spot From TRON: ARES This Weekend; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

BLACK PHONE 2 Set To Claim Box Office Top Spot From TRON: ARES This Weekend; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Tron: Ares' box office woes will likely work in favor of Black Phone 2, as the horror sequel is expected to claim the domestic box office No. 1 this weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 17, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Scott Derrickson's horror sequel Black Phone 2 is now in theaters, and the movie took in $2.625 million from Thursday preview screenings. Opening weekend estimates now sit somewhere between $23 million and $29 million, though some projections are coming in more conservatively at $18 million.

Regardless, Black Phone 2 should still claim the top spot domestically.

Last week's No. 1., Disney's Tron: Ares, shows no signs of rebounding after a disappointing debut, and the only other competition will come from Lionsgate's Good Fortune, starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, which is expected to open with $6 million to $8 million.

The Black Phone 2 review embargo lifted last night, and the movie is now "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% score.

"It’s definitely a darker tone," Derrickson said of his sequel in a recent interview with Movies.ie. "It’s definitely bloodier and more violent. And yeah, that’s because the kids are in high school. Making a middle school coming-of-age horror film is very different from a high school coming-of-age horror film. In a high school horror film, there’s an expectation for more intensity, more darkness, more blood, and more violence. And this movie certainly has all of that."

Do you plan on seeing Black Phone 2 in theaters? Let us know in the comments section.

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek. The cast includes Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of The Grabber’s victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen’s father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT: Santa Came To Slay In Bloody New Trailer For Remake Of Controversial '80s Slasher
Related:

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT: Santa Came To Slay In Bloody New Trailer For Remake Of Controversial '80s Slasher
PRIMATE: A Pool Party Erupts In Simian Slaughter In Full Trailer For Paramount's Animal Attack Movie
Recommended For You:

PRIMATE: A Pool Party Erupts In Simian Slaughter In Full Trailer For Paramount's Animal Attack Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/17/2025, 8:05 PM
Black phone 1 was overrated
LordMushu
LordMushu - 10/17/2025, 8:13 PM
@MyCoolYoung - right?! I want to rewatch it but I really didn’t think it was that good. Kind of cheesy and everyone said they loved it.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/17/2025, 8:14 PM
Lame movie series honestly, the first one was generic as hell
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/17/2025, 8:16 PM
Looking forward to this one. The first film was really good. Very well-written.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/17/2025, 8:32 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/17/2025, 8:41 PM
I enjoyed the first one so I’ll definitely try to check out The Black Phone 2 this weekend in theaters…

Honestly the lack of strong competition against it till Badlands in early November might help propel it to be a success if the movie has legs.

Good Fortune has looked decent but was always gonna be niche to a degree so not surprised by its estimate haul since it also just felt like a streaming watch in general.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2025, 8:52 PM
Black Phone 1 was solid. I'm interested enough to check out the sequel with the more supernatural direction they went in.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/17/2025, 9:06 PM
Marvel Studios needs to make Ghost Rider & Blade immediately after Secret Wars. Horror is the popular genre again.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder