Chainsaw Showdown: Top Hollywood Creators Battle For TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Franchise

The seismic shifts in the post-pandemic movie industry are undeniable, and Hollywood is adjusting its compass. The era of effortlessly smashing the $500 million global box office barrier with every big-budget blockbuster appears to be fading. This challenging new environment is prompting many studios to reconsider their slate, reportedly pulling back on the greenlighting of costly summer tentpole films.

In their place, a clear strategic pivot is emerging: a renewed focus on more affordable horror films. This genre consistently proves its worth, delivering robust returns on a smaller investment. The success of this approach is already evident, with a wave of iconic horror franchises being revitalized. We've recently seen triumphant "requels" and fresh installments breathe new life into series like Final Destination, Scream, and Saw.

And the horror resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as projects like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Friday the 13th, and The Exorcist are all actively in development, hinting at a terrifyingly exciting future for the genre.

But amid this resurgence, one classic horror property is generating an exceptional amount of buzz, sparking a fierce bidding war among major studios and streaming platforms. The intellectual property at the heart of this intense competition? None other than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The '70s classic slasher is igniting a bit of a bidding war at the moment and some very interesting names are involved, including:

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is said to have very strong interest as a Texas native

Oz Perkins (Longlegs, The Monkey) is reportedly teaming with Bryan Bertino (The Strangers) for a Neon-produced film

J.T. Mollner, director of the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk, is partnering with producer Roy Lee for a TV series setup at A24

Separately, Lee also has a pitch in play for a Texas Chainsaw Massacre film at Netflix

lastly, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope) and his Monkeypaw Productions has entered the mix and are aiming to produce a film at Universal

The rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise are currently controlled by Exurbia Films, a company partially owned by Kim Henkel, co-writer of the 1974 original. Exurbia has enlisted the boutique agency Verve to oversee an active bidding war for the property. Formal pitches from studios and filmmakers are set to begin on June 9, 2025.

The most recent entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series is the 2022 film of the same name, directed by David Blue Garcia. Premiering exclusively on Netflix on February 18, 2022, the film functions as a direct continuation of the 1974 original, picking up the story fifty years later.

It centers on a group of young urbanites who travel to a remote Texas town with plans to revitalize it, only to awaken the long-dormant horror of Leatherface. Despite its high-profile release, the film was poorly received, earning a 30% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and just 25% from audiences, based on over 1,000 viewer ratings.