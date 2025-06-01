DEXTER: RESURRECTION First Trailer Sees Dexter Join An AVENGERS-Style Group Of Serial Killers

Dexter's series finale was widely considered a disappointment, and while Dexter: New Blood set out to make things right in 2021, it too proved a little hit-and-miss.

Fans didn't want to see Dexter Morgan die, and plans for a follow-up revolving around his son, Harrison (with Dexter likely taking on a role similar to Harry's in the original show), were scrapped. After last year's prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, Dex rises from the dead in Dexter: Resurrection.

The first trailer has been released (via FearHQ.com), and we see Batista questioning Dexter about being the Bay Harbor Butcher. The serial killer escapes and heads to New York, where Harrison also now resides. As Batista attempts to help steer him away from heading down the same dark path as his father, Dexter meets with a group of serial killers...who we're sure he'll eventually kill one by one!

That headline is no exaggeration; these murderers may not have superpowers, but when they're played by actors like Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Uma Thurman, and Peter Dinklage, it feels like an apt description.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the original drama series stars SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. Production is ongoing in New York.

Dexter: Resurrection, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right.

But, closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

In addition to Hall, Dexter: Resurrection stars Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres with two episodes on Friday, July 11 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers before its on-air debut Sunday, July 13.