DEXTER: RESURRECTION First Trailer Sees Dexter Join An AVENGERS-Style Group Of Serial Killers

DEXTER: RESURRECTION First Trailer Sees Dexter Join An AVENGERS-Style Group Of Serial Killers

The first trailer and poster for Dexter: Resurrection have been released by Showtime, and as Dexter Morgan heads to New York City, he encounters a group of serial killers comprised of Hollywood A-listers.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Dexter's series finale was widely considered a disappointment, and while Dexter: New Blood set out to make things right in 2021, it too proved a little hit-and-miss.

Fans didn't want to see Dexter Morgan die, and plans for a follow-up revolving around his son, Harrison (with Dexter likely taking on a role similar to Harry's in the original show), were scrapped. After last year's prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, Dex rises from the dead in Dexter: Resurrection

The first trailer has been released (via FearHQ.com), and we see Batista questioning Dexter about being the Bay Harbor Butcher. The serial killer escapes and heads to New York, where Harrison also now resides. As Batista attempts to help steer him away from heading down the same dark path as his father, Dexter meets with a group of serial killers...who we're sure he'll eventually kill one by one! 

That headline is no exaggeration; these murderers may not have superpowers, but when they're played by actors like Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Uma Thurman, and Peter Dinklage, it feels like an apt description. 

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the original drama series stars SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. Production is ongoing in New York.

Dexter: Resurrection, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right.

But, closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together. 

In addition to Hall, Dexter: Resurrection stars Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively.  

Dexter: Resurrection premieres with two episodes on Friday, July 11 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers before its on-air debut Sunday, July 13.


TRUE DETECTIVE Creator Has A New Idea For Season One Characters
Related:

TRUE DETECTIVE Creator Has A New Idea For Season One Characters
RUMOR: A Sequel To Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Is In Development At Warner Bros.
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: A Sequel To Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Is In Development At Warner Bros.

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TowelSeatbelt
TowelSeatbelt - 6/1/2025, 12:19 PM
Morbid and sick. Tired of this fascination with the most warped and evil of society
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2025, 12:22 PM
@TowelSeatbelt -

It's okay. Biden and Hillary no longer have any power.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2025, 12:20 PM

This almost sounds made up.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/1/2025, 12:24 PM
Yeah... not sure this looks or sounds that good.

I liked New Blood minus the ending and Original Sin is pretty entertaining but I'm skeptical about how this turns out.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/1/2025, 12:29 PM
This looks great.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder