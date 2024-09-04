Does BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Does BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

With Tim Burton and Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice sequel set to finally crawl into theaters this weekend, we have everything you need to know about whether anything is waiting for you after the credits!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com. Head there now for all the latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and horror movie updates. 

It's taken 36 years (yes, 36, you read that correctly) but the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, finally arrives in theaters this weekend. Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are reuniting for the movie which, as we write this, has an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Current box office estimates point to a $100 million - $110 million 3-day opening in North America and a less impressive 5-day debut of $35 million - $45 million overseas where Beetlejuice hasn't had the same cultural impact as in the U.S.

We're sure you're all intrigued to learn what's next for 'ol Betelgeuse, but should you stick around for anything extra once the credits start rolling? A Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tease perhaps?

No, because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does NOT have a post-credits scene. Once the movie ends, that's it, no great surprise as Burton is an old-school filmmaker who likely doesn't see the need to tack anything extra onto the long-awaited sequel. 

Recently, JoBlo asked Burton if he'd be open to making a threequel. "If it follows the model now, I’d be making that one... I’d be over a hundred... Even if you said it to me, I would run the other direction. This is one where I just said it, it was something that caught my- I don’t know. Not right now, ’cause we’re finishing this one, basically."

He added, "I almost got out of making movies after [Dumbo] ’cause I just didn’t feel this whole studio thing. So I went off and did the TV thing, Wednesday, in Romania, just to kind of re-cleanse, so to speak, or re-energize, whatever. So I had no burning desire to make a sequel or anything. I just wanted to make this movie. So I think I’ve recalibrated the way I’m gonna approach things in the future."

Will you be watching Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the big screen this weekend?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Keaton return to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek) as Delia Deetz.

New cast members include Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), with a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Set For Spooktacular Box Office Debut - Will It Dethrone DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE?
Related:

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Set For Spooktacular Box Office Debut - Will It Dethrone DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE?
NIGHTBITCH Trailer And Poster See JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Amy Adams Eat Dog Food And Transform Into A Canine
Recommended For You:

NIGHTBITCH Trailer And Poster See JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Amy Adams Eat Dog Food And Transform Into A Canine
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 11:19 AM
Got my Dolby Cinema tickets for tomorrow, going in with the lowest expectations.
Also:
Joker: Folie à Deux (10/4) – On sale Monday, 9/9 at 8:40-9 am est

The Wild Robot (9/27) – On sale Thursday, 9/5 at 7:40-8 am
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 11:19 AM
Too bad Joshy boy won't be able to see my comment lmao
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/4/2024, 11:33 AM
@bobevanz - He might see this.

A few weeks back, he contacted me on here as HamiltonParker - which I ignored.

Then, a week or so later, I get some replies on here from him - despite him having me blocked.

So, he clearly prowls the boards to see what folk are saying about him.

That, or I said something to rattle him, and he was checking up on me (which I doubt).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder