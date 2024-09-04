Does BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com. Head there now for all the latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and horror movie updates.

It's taken 36 years (yes, 36, you read that correctly) but the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, finally arrives in theaters this weekend. Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are reuniting for the movie which, as we write this, has an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Current box office estimates point to a $100 million - $110 million 3-day opening in North America and a less impressive 5-day debut of $35 million - $45 million overseas where Beetlejuice hasn't had the same cultural impact as in the U.S.

We're sure you're all intrigued to learn what's next for 'ol Betelgeuse, but should you stick around for anything extra once the credits start rolling? A Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tease perhaps?

No, because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does NOT have a post-credits scene. Once the movie ends, that's it, no great surprise as Burton is an old-school filmmaker who likely doesn't see the need to tack anything extra onto the long-awaited sequel.

Recently, JoBlo asked Burton if he'd be open to making a threequel. "If it follows the model now, I’d be making that one... I’d be over a hundred... Even if you said it to me, I would run the other direction. This is one where I just said it, it was something that caught my- I don’t know. Not right now, ’cause we’re finishing this one, basically."

He added, "I almost got out of making movies after [Dumbo] ’cause I just didn’t feel this whole studio thing. So I went off and did the TV thing, Wednesday, in Romania, just to kind of re-cleanse, so to speak, or re-energize, whatever. So I had no burning desire to make a sequel or anything. I just wanted to make this movie. So I think I’ve recalibrated the way I’m gonna approach things in the future."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see Keaton return to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek) as Delia Deetz.

New cast members include Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), with a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024.