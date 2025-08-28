Does The Dog Die In GOOD BOY? We Have The Answer To Google's Most-Searched Question - SPOILERS

Does The Dog Die In GOOD BOY? We Have The Answer To Google's Most-Searched Question - SPOILERS

A lot of people want to know whether the dog will make it to the end of Good Boy unscathed, and as long as you're okay with spoilers, you can find out what happens right here...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2025 02:08 PM EST
The recent trailer for Vertigo's Good Boy, a supernatural thriller which plays out from the perspective of a dog, resulted in a 2000% Google spike in searches about the ending of the movie, with people desperate to find out what happens to the adorable pooch of the title, Indy.

Horror fans are used to seeing all manner of gruesome carnage inflicted on humans, but an animal - especially a dog - being harmed or killed tends to be a step too far for even the most seasoned gore-hound, and the trailer makes it very clear that our four-legged protagonist is going to find himself in a number of life-or-death situations.

If you want to know what fate awaits Indy before sitting down to watch the movie this October, we have you covered.

Here's your final spoilers warning.

According to Bloody Disgusting, no, the dog does not die at the end of Good Boy - although it sounds like Indy does come pretty close to finding himself in Doggy Heaven, so if a pooch in peril sounds like it might be a bit much for you, might be best to skip this one.

You can check out the trailer for Good Boy below.

This game-changing supernatural horror is told from an entirely new perspective, that of man's best friend. Star of the movie, Indy, has already received acclaim for his gripping performance, winning SXSW Film Festival's coveted "Howl of Fame Award".

Directed by Ben Leonberg (The Fisherman's Wife) and produced by Kari Fischer, who are both Indy's real-life humans, Good Boy has already gained a devoted following. The film's cult status continues to soar among both fans and critics, with the film now boasting an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Leonberg makes his feature directorial debut from a script he co-wrote with Alex Cannon. The film also stars Larry Fessenden, Shane Jensen, and Arielle Friedman.

"Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner—and best friend—Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. After moving in, Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, perceives phantasmagoric warnings from a long-dead dog, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant’s grim death.

When Todd begins succumbing to the dark forces swirling around the house, Indy must battle a malevolence intent on dragging his beloved Todd into the afterlife.”

ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 8/28/2025, 2:05 PM
People will be absolutely delighted watching children get killed in horror movies, Terrifier 3 comes to mind, but will be devastated if something happens to an animal. Make it make sense
MadThanos
MadThanos - 8/28/2025, 2:14 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - because children grow old and become people like you.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/28/2025, 2:20 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - i don't wanna see kids killed either, but animal cruelty tends to trigger me.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/28/2025, 2:17 PM
User Comment Image

