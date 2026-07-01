Evil Dead Burn First Reactions: Critics Promise A "Relentlessly Savage Bloodbath"

The first reactions are in for Evil Dead Burn (via FearHQ.com), and they're, so far, overwhelmingly positive. While it's sensible to take any fawning social media verdicts with a pinch of salt, there's not so much as a minor complaint, and that definitely bodes well for the eventual reviews.

There are adjectives aplenty to be found in these reactions, including "sick," "insane," "grotesque," and "savage." Overall, it sounds like Evil Dead Burn holds nothing back, which is exciting for horror fans eager for a "f***ed up" time at the theater this summer.

Trailers for the movie have pointed to this instalment of the long-running series taking us to some truly twisted places, and critics are doubling down on that here. However, for anyone who struggles with gore, Evil Dead Burn probably won't be for you.

Filmmaker Sébastien Vanicek is receiving a lot of praise for what he brings to the table, including a unique use of sound and a willingness not to hold back whatsoever with the violence and nastiness that define the Evil Dead franchise. As the horror resurgence continues, it seems Evil Dead Burn will be another win for the genre.

Previously, the director said, "It’s perhaps the least bloody of the Evil Dead films, but undoubtedly the most violent and brutal. Let’s say I’m aiming more for the discomfort of the famous teeth on the sidewalk scene from American History X than excessive gore."

Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home.

As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink.

As noted, the movie was directed by Sébastien Vaniček and written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas. Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

Evil Dead Burn opens in theaters on July 10.