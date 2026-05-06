Evil Dead Burn Green Band Trailer Features Creepy New Footage And An Evil Dead Rise Return

A gruesome red band trailer for Evil Dead Burn was released yesterday, and Sony Pictures' international accounts have now shared a green band version.

While much tamer than the original, this more story-focused trailer still packs in quite a few scares (the fingers in the car door and Deadite drinking candle wax remain).

This latest installment in the long-running horror franchise focuses on a woman named Alice (Souheila Yacoub), who goes to stay with her grieving in-laws after the sudden death of her husband. Grandfather has a connection to the occult, and Alice decides to read from the Necronomicon (never a good idea), unleashing bloodthirsty, sadistic demons in the process.

The teaser also includes a nod to Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise with the return of Jessica, the Deadite from the opening sequence who brutally dispatches her friends at the lake prior to that awesome title reveal. In the red band trailer, we see Jessica terrorize a man on a boat, while the green band version shows her causing the car accident that kills Alice's husband.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” director Sébastien Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

Check out the new trailer below, along with an alternate version of the theatrical poster.

Every family has its demons. Evil Dead Burn only in cinemas on July 22. #EvilDeadBurn 🔥#CityMallPH #CityMallCinema pic.twitter.com/GBZ3PTpRZA — CityMall Cinema PH (@CityMallCinema_) May 6, 2026

EVIL DEAD BURN unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

The movie stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink. Sébastien Vaniček directs from a script written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas.

Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

New Line Cinema and Screen Gems present a Ghost House Pictures production, Evil Dead Burn, unleashed into theaters on 10 July 2026.