Masters Of The Universe Teaser Finally Shows He-Man Riding Battle Cat; Featurette Includes More New Footage

A new featurette and 30-second TV spot for the Masters of the Universe reboot have been shared online, and the latter gives us a first look at He-Man astride Battle Cat.

It's only a very brief glimpse right at the end of the teaser, but aside from some promo art and a blurry theater standee, this marks our first live-action look at He-Man's loyal ally and steed in full armor.

In the classic cartoon, Prince Adam zapped his feline friend with his Power Sword after he called upon the Power of Grayskull to become He-Man, but we're not sure if the cowardly Cringer will actually "transform" into the far more ferocious Battle Cat in the movie.

There's also new footage of Eternia's protector facing off against Skeletor's minions, and a shot of his chest logo glowing red as he powers up.

Director Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, and Idris Elba recount the legend of Masters of the Universe protagonist Prince Adam, aka the mighty He-Man, in this exclusive look at the new movie: pic.twitter.com/8BY8FUjpHS — IGN (@IGN) May 7, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.