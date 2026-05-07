Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Marvel's Plans For The Defenders - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended with Luke Cage finally returning home to reunite with Jessica Jones. However, Season 3 set photos had already spoiled Mike Colter's official MCU debut after he was photographed on set alongside Krysten Ritter and Iron Fist actor Finn Jones.

With Matt Murdock behind bars, the expectation is that the trio assembles to protect New York in the Man Without Fear's absence.

What could be big enough to warrant the Defenders' return isn't clear, but Daredevil eventually joining his fellow heroes seems likely. Matt will need to spend some time behind bars before that happens, of course, and we now have a Season 3 update from @MyTimeToShineH.

According to the insider, the first half of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is essentially "The Defenders 2" with the focus on Luke, Jessica, and Danny while Matt is locked up. It's also said we'll "see them on their own," suggesting they'll have their own story arcs.

With Wilson Fisk no longer the Mayor and the politics of it all likely to take a backseat, that opens the door to an evolution for the series that allows other characters to take centre stage.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane addressed the role of the Defenders in Season 3:

"The best way I can answer that is that my introduction to all of this was working on The Punisher and the Netflix shows. All of those shows were sharing sound stages over in New York and in LA. All of the writers' rooms were really close to each other in the same building. It all felt like a world. Jessica's over here, Mike's over here, Finn's over here, Jon [Bernthal]'s over here, Charlie and Vincent are over here, but they all felt like a portion of a city." "Along the way, particularly in [Daredevil: Born Again] season 2, we're touching on the larger New York — the New York that is not quite near Avengers Tower but in the same city. And there are characters, storylines; we have the Punisher special coming out, which is part of that same world. So as it's progressed, it just feels like you're opening doors or going down streets to a neighborhood that existed 10 years ago." "The establishment of the street-level characters in Netflix's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders, Punisher, that's the world that this is all heading towards, in my opinion. That's just the way I'm looking at it creatively. Now that we brought in a couple of our neighbors, in a way, yeah, it's definitely expanding."

In other street-level news, leaker @lakersspammer is claiming to have learned new details about the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. Apparently, it will reveal the face of Sadie Sink's character, a first look at Tombstone, and more shots of The Scorpion in action.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.