Evil Dead Burn Red-Band Trailer And Poster Are F***** Up Enough To Give You Nightmares

Evil Dead Burn Red-Band Trailer And Poster Are F***** Up Enough To Give You Nightmares

The first full trailer for Evil Dead Burn has been released, and it reveals a family reunion from Hell as a Deadite invasion unleashes gore, nightmare-inducing imagery, and some truly twisted moments.

News
By JoshWilding - May 05, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

The first trailer and poster for Evil Dead Burn have been released (via FearHQ.com), and it might be best to turn away now if you're not good with gore.

Whether it's missing fingers, a car headrest embedded in a Deadite's head, or a stark reminder of why it's maybe not the best idea to load a dishwasher with the knives and forks pointing upwards, all signs point to the next Evil Dead movie pushing the boundaries of its R-rating.

The premise of Evil Dead Burn is particularly intriguing, as it follows a family reunion that goes horribly wrong when the Deadites are once again unleashed.

Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi first kicked off the now-iconic horror franchise with his 1981 directorial debut, The Evil Dead, which followed five friends in a cabin in the woods as they accidentally released horrifying demons. Evil Dead II was released in 1987, with Army of Darkness concluding the trilogy in 1992.

Since then, we've had 2013's Evil Dead and 2023's Evil Dead Rise, helmed by Fede Álvarez and Lee Cronin, respectively. Evil Dead Wrath has also been announced for an April 7, 2028, release. Writer and director Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County) will step behind the camera to tell another standalone story connected to the Book of the Dead. 

Its cast includes Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), Elizabeth Cullen (Diabolic), and newcomer Ella Oliphant.

"Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem," reads this movie's synopsis.

"After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home," it continues. "As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on...even in death."

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink

The movie was directed by Sébastien Vaniček and written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas. Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

Evil Dead Burn opens in theaters on July 10.

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JoshWilding
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/5/2026, 2:51 PM
Looks really good. I do prefer the Deadites with the classic white eyes (I find it more unsettling), but everything else here looks on point, including the callbacks like the book. Man, I'd love Bruce to cameo as Ash in this, though. He could be the S-Mart manager who warns them to "Stay away from that book" and then comes and helps save the day in the end, like Grandpa in The Lost Boys.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 5/5/2026, 2:59 PM
Love me some Evil Dead. One of the most consistently fun and compelling horror franchises. Not one bad movie in the bunch.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/5/2026, 3:03 PM
Great trailer. Now watch the people that complain about my "constant bitching" ignore this comment.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2026, 3:06 PM
Nightmares ? Like Biden administración?

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