Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel Confirms New Bullseye Costume In Season 3

Bullseye's journey in Daredevil: Born Again has made for compelling viewing. Initially, it looked like the Daredevil Season 3 villain was out for revenge, murdering Foggy Nelson in retaliation for his previous encounter with Matt Murdock and his friends.

We'd later learn that Vanessa Fisk had manipulated Dex into killing the lawyer. Season 2 then followed the former FBI agent as he attempted to redeem his past actions...by targeting the Kingpin of Crime and his wife.

Following Vanessa's death and a team-up with Daredevil, we last saw Bullseye heading overseas with the mysterious Mr. Charles. It seems he's taken Luke Cage's place as a weapon the government can quietly send to deal with its enemies, bringing the character more in line with the assassin-for-hire from the comics.

During a recent interview on YouTube, actor Wilson Bethel confirmed that Bullseye is getting a new costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

"Yeah, I'm a big advocate for [a comic-accurate costume]. And I will tell you this without giving anything away. There's a new there's a new suit in the works," the actor revealed. "I won't say anything beyond that, but there's definitely a new costume next season."

As for what Dex's employment status means for him heading into the next batch of episodes, Bethel said, "To be fully honest with you, I still don't 100% know where it goes. Daario [Scardapane] basically told me that Dex is now working for the government. He's now a G-man. That's what he pitched me, but I've only read the first two scripts of season three. I'm only in them a little bit so far."

In a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane dropped some hints about what's planned for Bullseye, teasing the idea of other vigilantes being part of Mr. Charles' "Dark Whispers."

"Well, everybody knows Matt and I are really good friends. Mr. Charles was written for him. I wanted to do something in the world of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine [Julia Louis-Dreyfus], in the world of dirty tricks and the government being involved with vigilantes. When we talked about two characters riding off into the sunset together, Bullseye and Charles — again, a million seeds for stories going forward. If you connect the dots in here, Luke has history with Charles, now Bullseye is doing what Charles has done, it's not hard to play detective and figure out who else might be in that world. We call them Charles' Dark Whispers. So the idea that Charles is very interested in vigilantes and now has found one..."

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.