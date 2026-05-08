Mortal Kombat II Leaked Clip Features Brutal Fatality & Major Character Death - Spoilers

Mortal Kombat II is now playing in theaters, and a clip of one of the movie's more memorable tournament fight scenes - and Fatalities - has leaked online.

Major spoilers follow.

As many fans correctly guessed, Lewis Tan's Cole Young has a significantly smaller role after being introduced as the lead character in the first movie. He isn't killed off right away, as some speculated, but he doesn't get much to do before his fateful battle with the sequel's big bad, Shao Kahn.

Cole holds his own for a while, and would have actually managed to defeat his much larger opponent if Kahn hadn't gained possession of an amulet that makes him impervious to harm.

After healing from his seemingly grievous wounds, the ruthless villain overpowers Cole and crushes his head with his war-hammer before tossing his body in the green acid lake that should be very familiar to fans of the second game.

Cole is not the only main character to meet his maker, so be sure to check back later today for our full MKII spoiler breakdown.

We're not sure how long this will stay up, so check out the gruesome clip at the link below while you can, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.