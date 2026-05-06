Mortal Kombat II Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Flawless Victory Or Critical Fatality?

Mortal Kombat II Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Flawless Victory Or Critical Fatality?

The full review embargo for Mortal Kombat II has lifted, and so far, critics have been a lot more impressed with the sequel than they were with the first movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 06, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The Mortal Kombat II review embargo has lifted, and critics have been sharing their thoughts on Warner Bros./New Line's long-delayed video game sequel.

Flawless victory? Not quite, but the reception has been mostly positive so far.

As expected, the full reviews are nowhere near as glowing as the social media reactions, although even critics who weren't overly impressed by the movie acknowledge that it is a significant improvement on its predecessor.

It sounds like MKII is a bit of a mess when it comes to story and character development, but features enough R-rated action and Easter eggs to keep fans of the games happy. 

Mortal Kombat II is currently sitting at a very respectable 77% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 66 reviews. The 2021 movie is "Rotten" at 55%.

Have a read through the reviews below, and we'll update as more come in.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 5/6/2026, 4:06 PM
Karl urban really just feels like a miscast. Not becasue he can’t pull off a respectable turn at some version of Johnny cage but because of who Johnny cage is, they could have pulled off a stunt casting with any number of Hollywood pretty boys. Urban is a bit older now and has a grittiness to him.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/6/2026, 4:39 PM
@LenSpiderman - see them introduce Cassie Cage is MK3. Not that I mind though. MKX has a fun story I wouldn't mind seeing on the big screen (although I prefer Onaga)
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 5/6/2026, 4:55 PM
@LenSpiderman - yeah, urban is a great actor but he is way too old for cage
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/6/2026, 4:13 PM
It looks fun regardless, I’m not shocked it’s not a great story but who cares? Sounds like it’s serviceable at least and I’m just there for a fun flick
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 5/6/2026, 4:21 PM
Checking it out next week! Looks fun and looks better than past versions of the characters. The storyline isn’t really why I watch this kind of movie so it’s not a big deal. There are so many stories within the MK cannon that it would be almost impossible to fully satisfy fans. Expectations are fairly low and going into it with my brain dialed to “for entertainment only”.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 4:29 PM
@LibraMattered - I agree

I enjoy the the original 90’s MK film but the sequel, not really lol.

I thought the 2021 was mildly enjoyable but this seems about on par with the first 90’s one for me tbh.

Honestly I feel if you want to focus on the many stories and characters within the MK canon , a tv show might be the best option but I doubt that happens.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 4:39 PM
Sweet , honestly the critical reception is more positive then I expected a movie like this to get so hope that continues tbh…

Making Johnny Cage & Kitana the dual protagonists of the film seemed like an odd yet interesting idea on paper but it looks like it’s working for the majority as of now since the latter apparently brings the heart while the former brings the humor & entertainment.

Anyway , the movie seems fun so looking forward to checking it out when i can!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/6/2026, 4:48 PM
What about babality or animality?
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 5/6/2026, 4:58 PM
The 51% from the first one was Cole's fault, waste of screen time, they should had done Liu Kang the main protagonist.
You can tell he is now more of a side character for the new score and the way they are promoting this sequel

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