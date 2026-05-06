Mortal Kombat II Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Flawless Victory Or Critical Fatality?

The Mortal Kombat II review embargo has lifted, and critics have been sharing their thoughts on Warner Bros./New Line's long-delayed video game sequel.

Flawless victory? Not quite, but the reception has been mostly positive so far.

As expected, the full reviews are nowhere near as glowing as the social media reactions, although even critics who weren't overly impressed by the movie acknowledge that it is a significant improvement on its predecessor.

It sounds like MKII is a bit of a mess when it comes to story and character development, but features enough R-rated action and Easter eggs to keep fans of the games happy.

Mortal Kombat II is currently sitting at a very respectable 77% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 66 reviews. The 2021 movie is "Rotten" at 55%.

Have a read through the reviews below, and we'll update as more come in.

'Mortal Kombat II' Review: Dependable Action, Sludgy Story in an Old-School Mediocre Video-Game Bash https://t.co/rSariym4z1 — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2026

"A lot of dumb fun."



Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage and is pitted against deadly fighters in martial arts fantasy Mortal Kombat II — in cinemas on 8 May.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/CCTIGutagP pic.twitter.com/liq9UbZ0e4 — Empire (@empiremagazine) May 6, 2026

'MORTAL KOMBAT II' finally delivers the tournament… but buries it under chaotic storytelling, nonstop subplots, and rushed pacing, writes Matt Konopka.



It’s louder, bigger, and messier than the first… and whether that works for you will depend on how much chaos you’re willing… pic.twitter.com/4rvUFz0V7p — Brad @ Dread Central (@DreadCentral) May 6, 2026

#MortalKombatII moves at a breakneck pace, but without much purpose, simultaneously treating its story as something to prioritize and to rush through.



Read our ⭐️⭐️ review: https://t.co/BxF8RVaevI pic.twitter.com/PpzpAg96NU — ScreenRant (@screenrant) May 6, 2026

‘MORTAL KOMBAT 2’ is simply a total mess. From rough visuals to deeply unsatisfying fight sequences, Mortal Kombat fans deserve better than this.



Find out more in our review… https://t.co/WP4Af8n8t1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 6, 2026

Mortal Kombat II not only clears the video game movie bar, it twirls it around like a bo staff.



Our review: https://t.co/0Av5EqnChr pic.twitter.com/hzWsX3XcF2 — IGN (@IGN) May 6, 2026

'Mortal Kombat II' Review: Karl Urban in a Tacky Sequel That's Strictly for the Fans https://t.co/pE1iVyLiv1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2026

Mortal Kombat 2 is a step up from 2021’s bizarrely tournament-less Mortal Kombat that lands some killer blows, but far from a flawless victory 👊



Read our full 3/5⭐ review of the all-fighting sequel ⬇️https://t.co/b23nx1afbN pic.twitter.com/Aj22GqB23B — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 6, 2026

Mortal Kombat II improves on the first film and should satisfy video game and action movie fans alike. Here's our review. https://t.co/F9BmMW1kX3 — /Film (@slashfilm) May 6, 2026

'Mortal Kombat II' Review: Karl Urban Livens Up This Enjoyably Violent Sequel https://t.co/waz7fibhwz — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 6, 2026

Didn't get a chance to write up a review (hopefully by the weekend), but Mortal Kombat II's 75% on RT sounds about right to me. Some critics are clearly focusing on the negatives, but I can't imagine any fan of the games not enjoying it #MKII. pic.twitter.com/wmKZ4WVtuh — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) May 6, 2026

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.