Man Of Tomorrow Adds Daredevil: Born Again Actor Matthew Lillard In Mysterious Role

Man Of Tomorrow Adds Daredevil: Born Again Actor Matthew Lillard In Mysterious Role

Following his turn as the shadowy Mr. Charles in Daredevil: Born Again, Matthew Lillard is set to join the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in an undisclosed role...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 06, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Matthew Lillard has been enjoying something of a career resurgence of late, and following his turn as the ruthless Mr. Charles in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, the Scream alum is set to jump over to the DCU.

Deadline reports that Lillard has joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. Details on his character were not disclosed, but fans are already speculating (it's probably not a huge stretch to assume that he'll play a villain).

Lillard previously worked with Gunn on 2002's live-action Scooby-Doo movie.

The actor recently returned to the Scream franchise as Stu Macher (though he was actually playing an AI deepfake), and also had a memorable role as the bad guy in Season 2 of Cross. Next up, he will appear in A24’s Carrie series.

“Scooby-Doo one and two are more popular now than they ever were when they came out,” Lillard said during a recent interview with Phase Hero. “So I do think there’s a weird nostalgia thing happening in our industry and in the zeitgeist because I think that people are longing for ye olde times. I think that’s one of the reasons I’m having this moment to be honest, is because I was identified in that moment, so people are hiring me again.”

“I think that’s why I’m working. I don’t think anyone really likes me," he added. "They just miss the old times. Who should we get? Who’s old and relatively warm and fuzzy feeling? Let’s get Matthew Lillard. Talented? No. But do we like him? Yes.”

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/6/2026, 2:49 PM
I'm not gonna speculate on who he's playing now, but I think a young Matthew Lillard could have been an interesting Joker. He's probably just playing a normal guy in MOT though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 2:52 PM
@JackDeth - that would have been interesting

I hope he’s playing a comic character but it could just be another government official too.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/6/2026, 2:50 PM
Shady government employee: Mr. William
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 2:51 PM
Shaggy in both the MCU & DCU now , that’s sweet!!.

Honestly , he could have been a cool Maxwell Lord imo but oh well…

Anyway , I rather enjoyed him as “ Mr Charles” in Daredevil:Born Again S2 so I’m excited to see him in MOT aswell regardless of who he is playing tbh.

User Comment Image
PS118
PS118 - 5/6/2026, 2:52 PM
Hell yeah

#DCAlliance
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/6/2026, 2:53 PM
I guess that Quentin Tarantino jab finally paid off 😂

Matthew Lillard goes from playing a creepy shadow operator in Daredevil: Born Again to landing a role in Man of Tomorrow with Gunn.

And honestly? [frick]ing Good for him.

People forget Gunn’s always had an eye for character actors with weird energy and cult credibility. That’s literally part of why the Guardians cast worked so well in the first [frick]ing place.

Also… let’s not ignore the pattern here:
Corenswet.
Hoult.
Aaron Pierre.
Adria Arjona.
Now [frick]ing Lillard.

This cast is getting more and more interesting by the [frick]ing week.

DCU isn’t building around random hype names. It’s building around actors who can actually bring personality to a [frick]ing universe.

That matters more long term than internet fan-casting nonsense.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 5/6/2026, 2:55 PM
Great to see him getting some more prominent roles since his initial rise to fame.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/6/2026, 2:55 PM
I thought Lillard would be more cringey I've only seen him in Scooby Doo he wasn't the worst part of a less than stellar show
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2026, 2:57 PM
He owes Tarantino a lot with all the extra attention he gave him.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/6/2026, 3:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Was gonna say something similar.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/6/2026, 3:00 PM
good to see his career making a comeback. between Daredevil, Scream, Five nights at Freddys and now this... good for him; seems like a cool dude who would be real fun to drink some beers with
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/6/2026, 3:05 PM
Calling it: Milton Fine.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 5/6/2026, 3:07 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/6/2026, 3:17 PM
He better make some sort of quip about Krypto; even something generic like, "You should see my dog." (Okay, something better than generic.)
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/6/2026, 3:32 PM
"Actor cast In Mysterious Role"
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/6/2026, 3:33 PM
So weird that so many of y'all seem to know Lillard from Scooby Doo and not Scream. The cultural gap between young Gen-Xers like myself and old Millennials is always surprising, considering the relatively narrow age gap.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/6/2026, 3:41 PM
That's actually really awesome

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