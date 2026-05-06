Man Of Tomorrow Adds Daredevil: Born Again Actor Matthew Lillard In Mysterious Role

Matthew Lillard has been enjoying something of a career resurgence of late, and following his turn as the ruthless Mr. Charles in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, the Scream alum is set to jump over to the DCU.

Deadline reports that Lillard has joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. Details on his character were not disclosed, but fans are already speculating (it's probably not a huge stretch to assume that he'll play a villain).

Lillard previously worked with Gunn on 2002's live-action Scooby-Doo movie.

The actor recently returned to the Scream franchise as Stu Macher (though he was actually playing an AI deepfake), and also had a memorable role as the bad guy in Season 2 of Cross. Next up, he will appear in A24’s Carrie series.

“Scooby-Doo one and two are more popular now than they ever were when they came out,” Lillard said during a recent interview with Phase Hero. “So I do think there’s a weird nostalgia thing happening in our industry and in the zeitgeist because I think that people are longing for ye olde times. I think that’s one of the reasons I’m having this moment to be honest, is because I was identified in that moment, so people are hiring me again.”

“I think that’s why I’m working. I don’t think anyone really likes me," he added. "They just miss the old times. Who should we get? Who’s old and relatively warm and fuzzy feeling? Let’s get Matthew Lillard. Talented? No. But do we like him? Yes.”

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.