Spider-Man: The Russo Brothers Share Startling Revelation About Peter Parker's MCU Origin And Uncle Ben

Spider-Man: The Russo Brothers Share Startling Revelation About Peter Parker's MCU Origin And Uncle Ben

Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed how they reinterpreted Spider-Man's origin story, including a big change to how Uncle Ben died in the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Source: CBR

When The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to live up to Sony Pictures lofty expectations for the franchise—both critically and commercially—the studio finally agreed to let Marvel Studios take a crack at Peter Parker.

Andrew Garfield was dropped from the role, and relative unknown Tom Holland was tapped to make his MCU debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Recruited by Tony Stark to fight Captain America's team of Avengers, the hero had a small but meaningful role in the movie.

Neither that nor 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming explored Peter's origin story. We know he had an Uncle Ben and was bitten by a spider, but Marvel Studios has gone to great lengths to avoid revealing any more about his past. 

In fact, it wasn't until Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 that we finally heard the iconic "with great power there must also come great responsibility" line. Delivered by Aunt May before she died, we still don't know whether it was the first time Peter heard that or a reminder of what his Uncle Ben once told him.

Talking to CBR about Captain America: Civil War's 10th anniversary, filmmaker Joe Russo made a starting admission about the MCU's web-slinger: Ben died in an accident, not because of Peter's failure to act. 

"Spider-Man was one of my favourite characters growing up, if not my favourite," he told the site. "And what I related to was this idea of a kid with incredible responsibility, right? And I think you could manifest that responsibility through accidental death, right? And feeling the pressure, and the sense of loss in your life in a way that would keep the spirit that we wanted."

"[But] what Tom Holland is as an actor, if he blamed himself for his Uncle Ben's death, I think he becomes a very different character. So in our minds, no, he wasn't responsible for Uncle Ben's death," Russo continued. "That would have been a different interpretation. A more intense interpretation of the character."

This is a big, some might argue unnecessary change, to Spider-Man's origin. However, just because that's how the Russo Brothers perceived Spidey's past, it doesn't necessarily mean another creative team won't feel differently in a future MCU-set project.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Anthony Russo reflected on the challenge of bringing Spider-Man into this shared world:

"Not only did the idea of Civil War scare parts of Marvel, because we were turning Tony Stark, their most popular character in the MCU, into an antagonist in the film. The (idea of) introducing Spider-Man within this movie was very controversial because Sony had the rights to that character. The character could really only appear in the MCU in cooperation with Sony."

"When we started to execute it creatively with writers Markus and McFeely, there was no business agreement that we could use Spider-Man. So that became a bit of a process where we really had to hold out for that character. In fact, there were a couple of weeks where we didn't even come in to work on the movie because that issue hadn't been resolved yet. And we didn't know how to move forward unless we had the ability to use that character."

Joe added, "If I remember correctly, Sony and Disney didn't sign the deal officially until like a day before [Holland] was on camera, or something crazy like that. There was a reason that we couldn't talk about it, because it still could have blown up at the last second!"

Let us know your thoughts on these new Spider-Man revelations in the comments section.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
New CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR BTS Photo Reveals Closer Look At Spider-Man's Unused (Comic-Accurate) Costume
Related:

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR BTS Photo Reveals Closer Look At Spider-Man's Unused (Comic-Accurate) Costume
The Russos Reflect On Convincing Robert Downey To Return As Villainous Iron Man In CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR
Recommended For You:

The Russos Reflect On Convincing Robert Downey To Return As Villainous Iron Man In CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
themawisdead
themawisdead - 5/6/2026, 11:31 AM
this is BS because it totally undermines what was implied in the undertones of the conversation with Tony in his room.

he talks about looking out for the little guy and something along the lines of, "when you don't step up, that's when the bad stuff happens". it held weight because of what the audience understand about the character and what we could infer through that dialogue.

sometimes these guys just need to shut up lol
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/6/2026, 11:37 AM
@themawisdead - but it was great because it left it vague so that when they got to No Way Home, it could be May's words that really make him be the kind of Spider-Man he's supposed to be.

It changes the narrative a bit but doesn't undermine it. It's a change, but when May said those words in No Way Home it hit like a mack truck. It was this big revelation that he hadn't heard those words yet and this was his beginning.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/6/2026, 11:37 AM
@themawisdead - Damn, I got here to write basically the same thing. His conversation with Tony was a variation of the "with great power..." speech.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 11:40 AM
@themawisdead - nothing is concrete since this just seems to be The Russos interpretation as opposed to Hollands who might have delivered or read that line in a way given his own knowledge of the character & such…

Until we have any kind of confirmation , you can take it anyway you want.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 5/6/2026, 11:45 AM
@SummersEssex -

i thought May's death was an effective moment because of their performances, but the line didn't hit me as hard because i had already assumed he'd heard it given how it was implied thru that convo with Tony.

it's not a huge deal in the grand scheme but i liked that they kept it vague so we could fill in the gaps.

my head-cannon will be that it was always one of Ben's principles that he often repeated. so when May said it, it hit Peter twice because he needed to hear it and because he was losing his other parent.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 5/6/2026, 11:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

right. like i said in my other comment, my head-cannon will be that it was a principle that Ben often repeated. so when May says it, it hits Peter twice because he needed to hear it and because he was losing his other parent in a similar fashion as the first.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/6/2026, 11:41 AM
What? Peter literally says “the bad things happen because of you”. It was in your own movie Russo
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/6/2026, 11:45 AM
You're welcome lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 11:50 AM
Honestly , I’m not sure why they couldn’t continue without Spidey if the deal didn’t go through at the time…

I guess you could say because it further pushes Tony’s arc in the bedroom scene with Peter so you needed a character to do that and the latter made the most sense?.



Otherwise , he’s kinda superfluous to the movie (one I really like) as entertaining as he is in the airport scene!!.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 5/6/2026, 11:59 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

as you say, i really think the tie to Tony's arc was why it was so important even tho Peter doesn't really effect the story.

i think what Peter says to him, and how Tony receives it, helped to continue humanizing Tony a bit more as he shifted into the antagonist role - the morally questionable act of conscripting a child for his fight aside lol

but even in saying that, Tony essentially hearing the great power line makes Tony more resolute in his position. which makes it all the more weird that they're backtracking on it being implied in his convo with Peter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 12:32 PM
@themawisdead - I agree.

I can understand their reasoning for not in their minds thinking this Peter was responsible for Uncle Ben’s death since it could make him a more intense character but I feel there’s a way you could still have Peter have that burden of guilt and have him be how he was in Civil War since people can react to tragedy differently.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 5/6/2026, 11:55 AM
No, no, no. I usually love the Russo’s take on different characters, but this is a flat out terrible interpretation of his origin (not to mention contradictory to what was implied by Peter’s first conversation with Tony).

This ain’t it, guys.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/6/2026, 12:03 PM
They've already taken so many creative liberties with this Spider-Man that I'm not even surprised anymore. But it could be way worse, it would be The Amazing Spider-Man.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/6/2026, 12:04 PM

I think your Marvel movies have been great Mr. Russo, but you really are wrong with this. FUMBLE!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/6/2026, 12:09 PM
Everyone needs to do their own interpretation. Then of course, to have the same impact on his life, someone else kills May which is stupid. I didnt like in NWH that Toby Peter had to stop Holland Peter from killing Green Goblin. MCU Peter really isn't Peter at all.

First they make him totally dependent on Stark and other heroes. Second, they changed too much of what makes him tick. Peter does the right thing all the time BECAUSE of that mistake. Its Ben's influence on him and the fact that he failed him that makes him Spider-man.

Its like having a Batman movie where Bruce's parents dont die in that ally. Hes not Batman then.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 5/6/2026, 12:27 PM
The thing that bothers me with this Spiderman is that hes supposed to be the definitive Spiderman since hes MCU Spiderman, and yet they've managed to mess up his whole story from the very beginning. We dont need the backstory to be different, those elements are important. We just need to see him go on different journeys throughout his life. No Ben, no Osborns, no Gwen, not even a mention of his parents.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/6/2026, 12:27 PM
Just STFU Russos. So wrong on this one. That’s the whole point of Peter as a character
hainesy
hainesy - 5/6/2026, 12:30 PM
I will forgive them because they gave us Hot Aunt May.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder