The Odyssey: No God Nor Cyclops Can Stop Matt Damon In Epic New Trailer For Christopher Nolan Blockbuster

Following Christopher Nolan’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Universal Pictures has debuted an epic new theatrical trailer for The Odyssey, offering a jaw-dropping look at one of the year's most anticipated blockbusters.

The new footage provides a stunning extended preview of the July release, including fresh glimpses of the massive Cyclops, warring giants, a villainous Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and a first look at Charlize Theron as the alluring Calypso. Naturally, the trailer also features plenty of action shots of leading man Matt Damon, whose character traverses heaven and earth to reunite with his wife and son.

With an estimated budget of $250 million, the project is the most expensive feature of Nolan’s career and his first to be shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras. Tickets for these IMAX 70mm premium screenings officially went on sale last year, with most selling out within 12 hours. Many box office pundits believe The Odyssey could potentially become Nolan’s highest-grossing title ever, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises ($1.115 billion).

Universal has also secured an exclusive four-week IMAX window for the film, meaning it will be the sole attraction on those premium large format screens from July 16 through August 14. While this is great news for cinema fans, the exclusivity will keep Spider-Man: Brand New Day out of domestic IMAX screens unless Sony is able secure another date later in the year.

The film features a massive ensemble cast, headlined by Academy Award-winner Matt Damon, with a supporting cast featuring Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, Mia Goth, Jimmy Gonzales, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Maurice Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Josh Stewart, Ryan Hurst, Anthony Molinari, Jovan Adepo, Logan Marshall-Green, James Remar, Travis Scott, Sean Avery, and Ian Casselberry.

The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17!

Watch the official trailer below:

Plus, check out Nolan's interview with Colbert below: