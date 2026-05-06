Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Addresses Possible Daredevil Cameo After Born Again Season 2 Finale

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Addresses Possible Daredevil Cameo After Born Again Season 2 Finale

Following Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's explosive finale, a new rumour claims to set the record straight on whether the Man Without Fear appears in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 02:05 PM EST

When Charlie Cox made his official MCU debut, it was as Peter Parker's lawyer in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's since suited up as the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again.

In last night's Season 2 finale, Matt Murdock was imprisoned for his actions as a vigilante. Even with The Punisher set to factor into the wall-crawler's next movie, it seems the door has been closed on Daredevil appearing in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day

However, with scenes in that movie's trailer showing Spidey fighting The Hand in a prison, the prevailing theory is that Peter either breaks Matt out or steps in to stop the ninja assassins from murdering their imprisoned foe.

In a recent X post, The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez wrote, "I'm going to need everyone to place their expectations close to [zero] for anyone expecting Peter to break Matt out of prison in [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]. This breakout's for another character [and] Matt’s still in prison when [Daredevil: Born Again Season 3] starts."

That latter point is no secret, and it's entirely possible that, after teaming up with Spider-Man to fight The Hand, Matt returns to his cell to serve out his sentence. However, this being a breakout for another character somewhat lessens the likelihood of that happening.

So too does Perez's next claim, as he later added, "[Daredevil is] not even in that prison to begin with." That might be the end of that then, and all signs currently point to the hero of Hell's Kitchen not being part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Now, we can only hope that there are plans in place for Daredevil to appear in Spider-Man 5. After all, Marvel Studios has to be aware of how much fans want this team-up to happen. 

"I mean, I went on Jimmy Kimmel last week, the second half of the interview is him trying to get out of me whether I’m Spider-Man," Charlie Cox recently told The Wrap. "Those questions very quickly died away at Netflix, because I think people understood, from a business perspective, it was a very difficult thing to marry."

"But now that we are — having made these kind of mini-splashes with me in ['Spider-Man: No Way Home'], Vincent in 'Hawkeye' and 'Echo,' it’s on the table, it’s on the cards. It’s possible, it’s available, and Jon [Bernthal] now going into ['Spider-Man: Brand New Day'] as well."

He added, "It’d be so cool to kind of have some kind of crossover with all of the Avengers, with Spider-Man as Daredevil, rather than as Matt Murdock, all of that kind of stuff."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 2:53 PM
Confirmed Daredevil will NOT be in Spider-Man Brand New Day. Not even a cameo.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/6/2026, 2:58 PM
@doubled @allsgood @OneMoreTime - User Comment Image

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 3:40 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day. Hulk Lives

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hue66
hue66 - 5/6/2026, 2:56 PM
I understand they are trying to separate the two but Daredevil being Matt is sure to reach Peter's ears as big news. It will then make sense to him why the blind man was able to catch that rock. How will they explain Peter not even visiting Matt in prison?
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 5/6/2026, 3:06 PM
@hue66 - they’re not friends he was just his lawyer 1x
hue66
hue66 - 5/6/2026, 3:15 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Even more reason to visit him as his lawyer. And a fellow superhero. And someone who would understand what it's like to have his secret identity revealed.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/6/2026, 2:57 PM
Born Again (especially Donofrio and Cox) slays during TV awards season, you heard it here first
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 5/6/2026, 2:59 PM
It's funny because usually I'd say this is a non-starter because the Disney+ to MCU movie connections rarely ever happen. However, Matt did already cameo in NWH so who knows
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/6/2026, 3:07 PM
Peter will now recognize that this publicly self-outed blind lawyer is the same dude who helped him back before things went left.

Doesn't matter, because Matt wouldn't recognize his face, right?

Of course not. He's blind.

But Matt never forgets a HEARTBEAT. He may not RECOGNIZE Peter, but it's a FACT he's known him before.

This is how Matt will be Pete's connection to the 'before-strange's-spell/after-strange's-spell' world. It should be interesting how the MCU decides to do this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 3:09 PM
@PeterDarker121 - thats a cool idea even though i definitely dont think Matt will be in this.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/6/2026, 3:19 PM
That sucks. I didn't expect him to break Matt OUT of prison, but I was thinking Spiderman, ending up in prison for whatever reason as we've seen in the trailer, could result in a team up with Matt for that battle with The Hand.
tb86
tb86 - 5/6/2026, 3:26 PM
Maybe Peter will visit Matt in prison? Probably not though but…
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 3:32 PM
My guess is that Tombstone hires The Hand to break Mac Gargan out of prison as a way to equip him via the Scorpion tech so that he can get his payback on Spidey for what happened in Homecoming aswell as also get rid of the wall crawler who has been interfering in Lincoln’s plans.

Hell , I wonder if the likes of Boomerang & Tarantula who we might get in the apparent villain montage that bridges the gap between NWH and BND were Tombstone’s goons too in this version…

Anyway , I get why people thought Matt might be involved due to the Hand being in this but I don’t think that’s the case genuinely since why would they try to kill him if he isn’t interfering with any of their plans?.

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