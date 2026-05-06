Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Addresses Possible Daredevil Cameo After Born Again Season 2 Finale

When Charlie Cox made his official MCU debut, it was as Peter Parker's lawyer in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's since suited up as the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again.

In last night's Season 2 finale, Matt Murdock was imprisoned for his actions as a vigilante. Even with The Punisher set to factor into the wall-crawler's next movie, it seems the door has been closed on Daredevil appearing in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

However, with scenes in that movie's trailer showing Spidey fighting The Hand in a prison, the prevailing theory is that Peter either breaks Matt out or steps in to stop the ninja assassins from murdering their imprisoned foe.

In a recent X post, The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez wrote, "I'm going to need everyone to place their expectations close to [zero] for anyone expecting Peter to break Matt out of prison in [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]. This breakout's for another character [and] Matt’s still in prison when [Daredevil: Born Again Season 3] starts."

That latter point is no secret, and it's entirely possible that, after teaming up with Spider-Man to fight The Hand, Matt returns to his cell to serve out his sentence. However, this being a breakout for another character somewhat lessens the likelihood of that happening.

So too does Perez's next claim, as he later added, "[Daredevil is] not even in that prison to begin with." That might be the end of that then, and all signs currently point to the hero of Hell's Kitchen not being part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Now, we can only hope that there are plans in place for Daredevil to appear in Spider-Man 5. After all, Marvel Studios has to be aware of how much fans want this team-up to happen.

"I mean, I went on Jimmy Kimmel last week, the second half of the interview is him trying to get out of me whether I’m Spider-Man," Charlie Cox recently told The Wrap. "Those questions very quickly died away at Netflix, because I think people understood, from a business perspective, it was a very difficult thing to marry."

"But now that we are — having made these kind of mini-splashes with me in ['Spider-Man: No Way Home'], Vincent in 'Hawkeye' and 'Echo,' it’s on the table, it’s on the cards. It’s possible, it’s available, and Jon [Bernthal] now going into ['Spider-Man: Brand New Day'] as well."

He added, "It’d be so cool to kind of have some kind of crossover with all of the Avengers, with Spider-Man as Daredevil, rather than as Matt Murdock, all of that kind of stuff."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.