Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Finale Pushes The Boundaries Of TV-MA With A Bloody Insane Kingpin Sequence

Last night's Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again delivered more than a few surprises. However, one of the biggest talking points has to be the Kingpin's rampage through a courthouse that's besieged by protestors.

With his time as Mayor clearly at an end, Wilson Fisk vents his frustrations on the Man Without Fear's supporters. If he doesn't kill them (and we're pretty sure at least some of them would die from the injuries inflicted), then the villain certainly leaves them gravely injured.

In Daredevil Born Again's Season 1 finale, Fisk used his raw power to crush the skull of Police Commissioner Phil Gallo. If the idea were to top that with Season 2's last episode, then we'd say Marvel Television succeeded.

During a recent interview with CBR, Vincent D'Onofrio was asked what he most appreciates about telling Fisk's story over multiple seasons.

"It really depends on the scripts. What direction the scripts take the character in, and what direction the scripts dictate. You get more comfortable in the skin, which I think is the obvious answer," he shared. "But you have to still be inspired by the words, inspired by your acting mates, inspired by the tone in which the show is [heading], and how everything else works. You're still looking for inspiration."

What's next for Fisk? Well, he's been exiled from New York and is now alone on a beach somewhere overseas. Season 3 set photos have confirmed that he'll return to the Big Apple, but what he's up to is a mystery for now.

Watch a snippet of The Kingpin's bloody rampage from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in the player below.

Kingpin was just breaking people’s necks with a punch. Tossing fully grown adults one handed like ragdolls…



I’m really going to need someone to explain his sudden super strength eventually …#DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil #Marvel #MarvelStudios #MCU

pic.twitter.com/9icKx8yDHU https://t.co/oNjYOa8I51 — Disney Parks | Vinyl Unboxings (@HisNameIsMax) May 6, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.