Does The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Does The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale premieres on Disney+ tonight, but should you expect anything extra when the credits start rolling? We have a full spoiler-free breakdown for you.

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By JoshWilding - May 05, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale premieres on Disney+ this evening, and we'll be sharing our in-depth spoiler coverage starting from 9 pm ET and continuing through to tomorrow morning.

There are some huge moments in "The Southern Cross," and it's no secret that Season 3 reunites the Defenders (that's not a spoiler for the finale; it was confirmed weeks ago in set photos). As for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, we can promise you that their respective stories are heading in some very unexpected directions.

Season 3 is already shooting, and we're sure you're all eager to know whether tonight's finale sets the stage for what's to come with any extra scenes after the credits. Season 1, for example, showed The Punisher's escape from the Kingpin's makeshift prison. 

Well, we can tell you today that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 does NOT have a post-credits scene

It's worth noting that screeners for Daredevil: Born Again were sent out before The Punisher: One Last Kill's premiere date—Tuesday, May 12—had been announced. It's possible then that Marvel Studios has since added something to hype up the Special Presentation.

However, as Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle doesn't appear in Season 2, it's more likely that we'll see the marketing for that ramp in the coming days. Only one trailer has been released for The Punisher: One Last Kill so far, which was also the case for Daredevil: Born Again before its launch on Disney+ back in March.

Teasing Season 3, Charlie Cox recently said, "If you're going to warrant coming back and rebooting the show, you've got to change something. You've got to up the ante somehow."

"We're just trying to lean into the things that we did before," he continued. "Disney and Marvel have been incredibly forthcoming with allowing us to do that kind of stuff, and it's just a great gift that keeps on giving. I’ve got to be one of the luckiest actors in the MCU."

Stay tuned for more on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale later tonight.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/5/2026, 8:20 AM
Man I hope they don't mess up Punisher they probably will but I can dream.

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