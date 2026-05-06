The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Features Another Death And A Huge Homelander Twist - Spoilers

The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Features Another Death And A Huge Homelander Twist - Spoilers

The latest episode of The Boys delivers more shocks and surprises, including a major character death and a Homelander twist that could prove controversial heading into the final two instalments.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

With only a couple of episodes of The Boys left before its fifth and final season concludes, the stakes are high heading into today's "Though the Heavens Fall."

Sister Sage finally decides to get the hell out of Vought Tower. She attempts to destroy Homelander's relationship with Soldier Boy by making sure the latter sees footage of the badly injured Stormfront sexually satisfying his son, and it seems to work when they go their separate ways. 

Billy Butcher and the gang, meanwhile, track down Bombsight's old flame, Golden Geisha. She refused to take V1, choosing to grow old rather than live forever and see everyone around her die (elsewhere in the episode, Kimiko confirms to Frenchie that, for the same reason, neither she nor Starlight will take V1). 

Sage shows up to lend the heroes a helping hand, and Bombsight drops in to save Golden Geisha, hoping she might finally relent and take the one dose he's managed to keep safe.

A fight ensues when Soldier Boy arrives, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming Vought Rising spin-off. It turns out that both he and Bombsight had feelings for Stormfront, while there's clearly some jealousy there about how Soldier Boy was established as the world's greatest hero. 

They manage to find some measure of peace, and Soldier Boy offers to take Bombsight's powers from him so that he can finally live out his remaining days with Golden Geisha. All he wants in return is the V1, and after Soldier Boy gets it, Homelander–who managed to track them down with a helping hand from The Legend—touches down. 

Sister Sage's inability to understand people has backfired; while Soldier Boy hates Homelander, he loves Stormfront more and decides she would want him to take the V1 and become the strongest of them. He hands over the vial, which Homelander uses on himself as the episode ends.

The villain shoots lasers into the sky as his immortality kicks in, and Billy has only one thing to say as they watch on: "Run."

There's another big development in "Though the Heavens Fall" as the rising tension between The Deep and Black Noir finally boils over. To take vengeance for his Hollywood career being derailed, Black Noir orchestrates an oil spill that kills 1.2 billion fish. Furious, The Deep strangles his "bro" and stabs him in the chin, killing his fellow Supe...

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 7:30 AM
Soldier Boy giving Homelander for the sake of Stormfront makes sense since it’s been established that he had an a strong affinity/attachment towards her…

Plus , some fatherly feelings have also risen in the former given he found that Homelander does look up to him through Firecracker if I’m not mistaken aswell as the latter not killing Soldier Boy in ep 4.

I do think there could have been more obvious buildup towards it for the choice to have even more impact but this is what happens when you only have 8 episodes a season and alot of characters to service so as it is , I felt it was decently done but definitely could have been stronger.

Also Sister Sage not factoring human emotion into her logical thinking and planning to wipe out everyone made sense as did her motivation since we have known how misanthropic she is since last season given her backstory with her grandmother in which humans disregarded the cure she made to save her grandma when she was a child which extends to Supes aswell.

Anyway , still liking this season so far and excited for the final 2 episodes especially given the ending of this one!!.

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