Daredevil: Born Again Poll And Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate Season 2?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wrapped up on Disney+ last night, and it's fair to say that this second batch of episodes has proven vastly superior to Season 1.

There was nothing hugely wrong with those opening nine chapters. However, as anyone involved with the series will happily tell you, it was a Frankensteined season of television made up of the pre- and post-overhaul visions for the Man Without Fear.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane was fully in control of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it was heavier on costumed action, connections to Netflix's Daredevil, and ties to the comics that have set up a third season adapting Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil in Cell Block D."

Now, we want you to chime in with your thoughts on the second season.

Despite once again focusing on Daredevil's battle with the Kingpin of Crime, the MCU series took some big swings. That included a major character death, the return of Luke Cage, and Matt Murdock's secret life as a vigilante being exposed to the world (including his deranged ex-girlfriend, who is on track to become the new Muse).

Season 4 of Daredevil: Born Again has not been confirmed, but the stage is set for a game-changing third season. While we're keeping the focus on Season 2 with this poll, we'd love to hear how you feel about those huge moments and how they've teed up what comes next.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Cast your vote on Season 2 below, and then head to the comments section to let us know how you feel about where things stand with Daredevil: Born Again...

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In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.