Daredevil: Born Again Poll And Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate Season 2?

Daredevil: Born Again Poll And Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate Season 2?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has come to a close, and it's now time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to cast your votes and rate the show's second batch of episodes on Disney+.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wrapped up on Disney+ last night, and it's fair to say that this second batch of episodes has proven vastly superior to Season 1.

There was nothing hugely wrong with those opening nine chapters. However, as anyone involved with the series will happily tell you, it was a Frankensteined season of television made up of the pre- and post-overhaul visions for the Man Without Fear.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane was fully in control of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it was heavier on costumed action, connections to Netflix's Daredevil, and ties to the comics that have set up a third season adapting Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil in Cell Block D."

Now, we want you to chime in with your thoughts on the second season.

Despite once again focusing on Daredevil's battle with the Kingpin of Crime, the MCU series took some big swings. That included a major character death, the return of Luke Cage, and Matt Murdock's secret life as a vigilante being exposed to the world (including his deranged ex-girlfriend, who is on track to become the new Muse).

Season 4 of Daredevil: Born Again has not been confirmed, but the stage is set for a game-changing third season. While we're keeping the focus on Season 2 with this poll, we'd love to hear how you feel about those huge moments and how they've teed up what comes next.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Cast your vote on Season 2 below, and then head to the comments section to let us know how you feel about where things stand with Daredevil: Born Again...

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/6/2026, 3:59 PM
I liked this second season but it's not on par of the original Netflix series, yet is an improvement of the Born Again S1.

For me, the best season ever is the IG season 3. Damn great.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 4:04 PM
The Best Ever. I liked even more than Netflix.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/6/2026, 4:51 PM
@OneMoreTime - rage bait
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 4:53 PM
@Matchesz - My Opinion
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/6/2026, 5:03 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/6/2026, 4:06 PM
Would give it 5 stars as a standalone episode if not for Fisk getting a no prosecution deal seconds after publicly killing civilians with his bare hands
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/6/2026, 4:09 PM
Holy shit bro. Need that ad money this month eh? [frick]ing 13 articles today just about this finale.... ridiculous. That said the finale was good, I'm looking forward to season 3. S2 was leagues better than season 1, but still not quite up to par with the Netflix seasons IMO. Just some random cheesy and corny lines and stuff in the dialogue at times that kind of took me out of it. Overall though I'd say the season was a 7.5/10
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2026, 4:11 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/6/2026, 4:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/6/2026, 4:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg , @harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 4:19 PM
I thought BA S1 was a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars and in hindsight , it sets up the characters & story well for the payoff and action that comes in S2 which I do think is better then the previous deason to a degree…

I do they did a very good job of fleshing out the supporting characters this season (some more then others of course) with special shoutout to Bullseye , Daniel Blake , Buck Cashman & Heather Glenn amongst others imo whose characters and storylines kept me engaged throughout.

They also did well imo furthering the stories and characters of established ones like Fisk & Karen , Matt felt somewhat one dimensions in the first half this season for me given he was underground so pretty much only had to be Daredevil throughout but became more prominent back in the second half with Charlie Cox truly being the MVP imo of the finale.

Anyway , I would give S2 an 8.1 out of 10 and can’t wait for S3!!.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/6/2026, 4:22 PM
Another horrendous and pathetic Disney+ season that critics got paid to shill for.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 4:43 PM
@FireGunn - You NEVER Like or Approve of ANYTHING from Disney and Marvel Studios. They could do a 100% Reboot, and you Still be Angry.

Sounds like you Watched Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. To make comments.

Disney / Marvel Studios Thanks You for your Support.

Marvel Studios Loves Haters like you.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 4:47 PM
@FireGunn - If you Watched just to Complain that makes you 100% Supporter of Marvel Studios.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 5/6/2026, 4:54 PM
Kingpin murdered like 30 people and he gets to walk away?
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/6/2026, 4:56 PM
4/5

My only complaint is the almost forgettable soundtrack, save for the occasional (and sometimes repeatitive) usage of the iconic original Netflix theme. Other than that, no notes.

Κλάψτε και σφαδάξτε, τρολλάκια. Ο Καραμίχος σας χαιρετά.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/6/2026, 4:59 PM
This show was disappointing it was better than the last season simply because he wore the costume and no Muse

I'm worried about the Punisher
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 5/6/2026, 5:05 PM
So, can Kingpin have a much reduced role in S3, I know hes a major character, but seriously, I echo what a lot of other fans have been asking for, are we ever going to get Mr Fear, Owl and (more) Typhoid Mary...Daredevil doesnt have that many great villains, but can we get the great ones he does have. The Owl would be a good replacement for Kingpin (plus he has history with Fisk, after Fisk killed his father...presuming they go the route the new Owl would be Owlsley from Season 1's son), Mary could be working for the bad guys...

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