Mortal Kombat II Producer Blasts Critics For Negative Reviews... Despite Sequel's High Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mortal Kombat II Producer Blasts Critics For Negative Reviews... Despite Sequel's High Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mortal Kombat II has been met with a mostly positive reception from critics, but producer Todd Garner has decided to call out some of the negative reviews...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 07, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat

The full review embargo for Mortal Kombat II lifted yesterday evening, and so far, the majority of critics seem to have been won over by the sequel's violent charms (it's currently sitting at a not-too-shabby 73% on Rotten Tomatoes).

This makes MKII the most positively received live-action film in the franchise, but producer Todd Garner wasn't about to let the negative reviews off the hook.

Taking to X, Garner wrote: "Some of these reviews are cracking me up. It’s clear they have never played the game and have no idea what the fans want or ANY of the rules/canon of Mortal Kombat. One reviewer was mad that a guy 'had a laser eye!' Why the [frick] do we still allow people that don’t have any love for the genre review these movies! Baffling."

When a follower pointed out that most of the reviews have been positive, Garner clarified that he was only referring to a couple of specific quotes he picked up on. Another noted that he really shouldn't be "tossing any stones" at people who don't know the lore, since the movies "invented Cole Young, Arcana and couldn't even get the simple lore of Mileena and Kitana correct." To which he responded, "Fair."

Garner is clearly very passionate about the sequel, but some feel that it's not a good look for a producer to blast critics on social media like this - especially when most of them enjoyed the movie!

In related news, star Ludi Lin (Liu Kang) has revealed that the movie will screen in China without any edits or modifications.

"Mortal Kombat II is releasing in China with no cuts. This is a first,” Lin tells Variety. “This is why it’s trending internationally, rather than just focusing on domestic."

This should result in a significant box office boost for the film, which is expected to take in close to $80 million worldwide this weekend.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/7/2026, 2:53 PM
I mean, this just further proves some reviewers talk out of their ass before doing their actual homework.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/7/2026, 4:10 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - maybe also proves never reviews , rotten critics score, people choose what they want to see no matter what reviews say about think for yourself don’t let strangers tell you what’s should like in life sad way to live do so
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/7/2026, 2:55 PM
"Why the [frick] do we still allow people that don’t have any love for the genre review these movies! Baffling."

Because review sites are for general audiences not target demographics.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/7/2026, 4:13 PM
@Wahhvacado - why frick should we care reviews , rotten tomatoes and critics think about movies they get paid reviews movies they know what acting cgi is and writing not us we should see what we want to see what we like who cares what strangers think get paid review them they check not us we choose how well movies perform not reviews look at positive reviews and positive movie score transformers one had fans like critics hate it it sucks same with thunderbolts people decide stop live life as 4 year old make your choice what you like
Irregular
Irregular - 5/7/2026, 3:02 PM
LMAO yeah because every critic must know the ins and outs of Mortal Kombat. And if they don't and don't like said movie then their opinion is invalidated

Yeah.......not DUMB at all!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 5/7/2026, 3:57 PM
@Irregular - so wait. If a reviewer complained about captain america the first avenger, because it had a shield ... you think thats fair?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/7/2026, 4:06 PM
@Irregular - but it’s a movie made with a Mortal Kombat fan in mind lol of course anyone can watch it but the target audience obviously is the people who are familiar with the games, so yeah someone who couldn’t even be bothered to do some research complaining about that a character from the game has a laser eye is indeed ridiculous.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/7/2026, 4:11 PM
@Vigor - No. That's a dumb criticism, but reviewers don't have to know every part of the lore to review the film. Hell, I'll take it a step further and say they don't even have to like the genre or the games
Irregular
Irregular - 5/7/2026, 4:13 PM
@Vigor - To quote the critic who called out Todd Garner who said this beautifully...

"You can make something for the fans without excluding the opinion of those who aren't. I don't think playing the games or knowing the lore should be a prerequisite for viewing. Films should be reviewed on how they function as… films, not as a piece of fan service."
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/7/2026, 3:03 PM
I’ll probably see it this weekend, however… “since the movies "invented Cole Young, Arcana and couldn't even get the simple lore of Mileena and Kitana correct." “

LOL! So true.

These are not the definitive MK films us fans deserve, but it’s what we’ve got and better than nothing I guess. I hope once it’s rebooted the next team take things a bit more seriously.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/7/2026, 3:35 PM
I do kinda understand where he's coming from, but he obviously shouldn't have posted it publicly. I've read a few very stuffy reviews. The movie is far from perfect, but it's doing exactly what it's setting out to do. Target audience should be factored in to a review. I didn't really care for Mario 2 but I appreciate that it achieved what it was going for.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2026, 3:59 PM
Honestly. It’s not surprising that a producer on Adam Sandler’s Jack & Jill would think this way…

That aside , I do think there are critics who are biased towards these type of films or even genre stories in general such as superheroes who I feel aren’t impartial enough to give a fair review about these type of projects.

However , most critics I feel do genuinely want to enjoy the stuff they have to/want to watch so if they do give a negative review (with valid reasons) of the film or tv show not working for them then that’s fair imo.

Anyway , i found the 2021 MK film to be mildly enjoyable but looking forward to the sequel since it seems like an improvement imo!!.

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/7/2026, 4:12 PM
Insecure and unprofessional producer has a fit because his studio made a dogshit film.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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