Mortal Kombat II Producer Blasts Critics For Negative Reviews... Despite Sequel's High Rotten Tomatoes Score

The full review embargo for Mortal Kombat II lifted yesterday evening, and so far, the majority of critics seem to have been won over by the sequel's violent charms (it's currently sitting at a not-too-shabby 73% on Rotten Tomatoes).

This makes MKII the most positively received live-action film in the franchise, but producer Todd Garner wasn't about to let the negative reviews off the hook.

Taking to X, Garner wrote: "Some of these reviews are cracking me up. It’s clear they have never played the game and have no idea what the fans want or ANY of the rules/canon of Mortal Kombat. One reviewer was mad that a guy 'had a laser eye!' Why the [frick] do we still allow people that don’t have any love for the genre review these movies! Baffling."

When a follower pointed out that most of the reviews have been positive, Garner clarified that he was only referring to a couple of specific quotes he picked up on. Another noted that he really shouldn't be "tossing any stones" at people who don't know the lore, since the movies "invented Cole Young, Arcana and couldn't even get the simple lore of Mileena and Kitana correct." To which he responded, "Fair."

Garner is clearly very passionate about the sequel, but some feel that it's not a good look for a producer to blast critics on social media like this - especially when most of them enjoyed the movie!

In related news, star Ludi Lin (Liu Kang) has revealed that the movie will screen in China without any edits or modifications.

"Mortal Kombat II is releasing in China with no cuts. This is a first,” Lin tells Variety. “This is why it’s trending internationally, rather than just focusing on domestic."

This should result in a significant box office boost for the film, which is expected to take in close to $80 million worldwide this weekend.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.