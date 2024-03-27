FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN - Netflix's Spin-Off Movie Sets Cast And Director

Netflix has announced the full cast and director for its upcoming spin-off feature, which will be based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street: The Prom Queen...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2024
Netflix is returning to the aptly-named Shadyside for a new Fear Street movie based on R.L. Stine's The Prom Queen.

2021's Fear Street trilogy proved to be a major success, and amid persistent rumors that the streamer might be planning to develop more adaptations of Stine's work, we got confirmation that a new Fear Street feature was in the works last November.

Now, Netflix has announced the full cast and a synopsis for Fear Street: Prom Queen, which will be directed by Matt Palmer (Calibre).

The ensemble cast includes India Fowler (The Nevers, Insomnia), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls, Above the Shadows), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias, American Pie), with Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt) and Katherine Waterston (The End We Start From, Perry Mason).

“Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

What do you make of this new? Are you familiar with the Fear Street: Prom Queen story? Let us know in the comments down below. You can also check out the trailer for the previous trilogy, along with plot synopses.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 – Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

The trilogy stars Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman, Abigail Kiana Madeira as Sarah Fier/Deena, Sadie Sink as C. Berman/Christine 'Ziggy' Berman/Ziggy Berman, Olivia Scott Welch as Samantha Fraser/Hannah Miller, Maya Hawke as Heather Watkins, Julia Rehwald as Kate Schmidt and Gillian Jacobs as C. Berman/Adult Ziggy.

