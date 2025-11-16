Franchise Vet Chris Elliot Is Back For SCARY MOVIE 6

Scary Movie 6 has added five new cast members and is also bringing back fan favorite Chris Elliott, setting the stage for a fresh and genuinely funny revival.

By MarkJulian - Nov 16, 2025 10:11 PM EST
Source: Fear HQ

Scary Movie 6 is bringing back even more familiar faces!

After reports confirmed that franchise favorites Anna Faris and Regina Hall would return as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks, we now know that Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliott are also set to reprise their roles.

They’ll be joined by new cast members Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl), Kim Wayans (In Living Color), and Elliot's fellow SNL alum Heidi Gardner, rounding out a fun mix of returning icons and fresh comedic talent. 

Previously announced returning cast members include Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, and Jon Abrahams.

The movie is also adding a fresh batch of newcomers: Olivia Rose Keegan, Savannah Lee Nassif, Cameron Scott Roberts, Sydney Park, Gregg Wayans, Ruby Snowber, and Benny Zielke.

After a long break from the franchise, Scary Movie creators Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans are reuniting to write an entirely new script, once again teaming up with longtime collaborator Rick Alvarez.

When first announcing their return, Shawn, Marlon and Keenen put out a joint statement which reads, 'We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago."

"We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It's a double reunion."

While promoting HIM, Marlon added that the film would be rated-R and that the comedic family would be, "bringing out Lowry's and that Frank's Hot Sauce" to spice it up."

Scary Movie 6 is currently filming under the direction of Michael Tiddes, best known for his work on the A Haunted House films.

The comedy-horror sequel is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical debut on June 12, 2026, with the Paramount-backed Miramax set to bring the long-awaited installment to the big screen.

Defying the very notion of good taste, Scary Movie out-parodies the pop culture parodies with a no-holds barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent films, television and commercials. The film boldly fires barbs at the classic scenes from Scream, The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Blair Witch Project, then goes on to mock a whole myriad of teen movie clichés, no matter the genre.

