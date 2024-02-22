GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Posters Spotlight The New Team, The Mini-Pufts, And The Ice Dragon

Sony Pictures (via Fandango) has debuted a series of new international posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and they focus on the new crew of spook-hunters that were introduced in the last movie, Afterlife, along with some new and returning ghosts.

The new team is made up of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), along with her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace). The main poster also spotlights Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), Podcast (Logan Kim), and Kumail Nanjiani's new character, Nadeem Razmaadi.

Slimer, the gluttonous ghost first introduced in the original movie, also makes an appearance, and we get another look at the returning Mini-Pufts and a brand new ghost known as the Ice Dragon.

Classic heroes Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkmann (Bill Murray) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) will also return to suit-up alongside Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts).

Check out the new posters below, along with a recently-released Valentine's Day featurette.

Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice.

Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice.



Share your ghosted stories and be sure to see @Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - exclusively in movie theaters March 22. pic.twitter.com/lApqCCoUgO — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 14, 2024

The story focuses on a mysterious artefact brought to Ray by Kumail Nanjiani's character, which unleashes a terrifying entity known as Garraka, who is capable of bringing about a second ice-age.

During a recent interview, Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

