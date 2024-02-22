GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Posters Spotlight The New Team, The Mini-Pufts, And The Ice Dragon

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Posters Spotlight The New Team, The Mini-Pufts, And The Ice Dragon GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Posters Spotlight The New Team, The Mini-Pufts, And The Ice Dragon

Sony Pictures has released some new posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, spotlighting the new crew that assembled in the last movie, and a brand-new ghost known as the Ice Dragon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 22, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghostbusters
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Sony Pictures (via Fandango) has debuted a series of new international posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and they focus on the new crew of spook-hunters that were introduced in the last movie, Afterlife, along with some new and returning ghosts.

The new team is made up of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), along with her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace). The main poster also spotlights Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), Podcast (Logan Kim), and Kumail Nanjiani's new character, Nadeem Razmaadi.

Slimer, the gluttonous ghost first introduced in the original movie, also makes an appearance, and we get another look at the returning Mini-Pufts and a brand new ghost known as the Ice Dragon.

Classic heroes Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkmann (Bill Murray) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) will also return to suit-up alongside Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts).

Check out the new posters below, along with a recently-released Valentine's Day featurette.

The story focuses on a mysterious artefact brought to Ray by Kumail Nanjiani's character, which unleashes a terrifying entity known as Garraka, who is capable of bringing about a second ice-age.

During a recent interview, Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

Are you looking forward to a new Ghostbusters movie? Drop us a comment down below.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE International Trailer Features More Ghouls, More Gags And More Garakka
Related:

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE International Trailer Features More Ghouls, More Gags And More Garakka
GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Brings Back Some Familiar Faces And Unleashes A Chilling New Villain
Recommended For You:

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Trailer Brings Back Some Familiar Faces And Unleashes A Chilling New Villain
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MMFRESHSW2 - 2/22/2024, 9:24 AM
here da thing we dont care about Ghostbusters either. another 1 bites the DUST
DocSpock - 2/22/2024, 9:30 AM

The last one was okay. I will give this one a shot.

A SECOND ice age? Like there haven't already been a few million of them?
Matador - 2/22/2024, 9:48 AM
@DocSpock - It's climate change cause Greta said so.
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 9:30 AM
I dig that poster with the cast honestly…

Hope this turns out well since I liked Afterlife personally but the domestic trailer didn’t impress me much (the international one was better) so we’ll see!!.

I do like the “ice age” theme though for this one!!.
Blergh - 2/22/2024, 9:43 AM
I liked the revival movie a fair bit, hit the right emotional notes and was enough of its own thing to still deliver.
Sure it’s a Stranger Things nostalgia trip BUT sometimes that’s just what you need for feelgood popcorn, which is exactly what the OG movies were for me (I didn’t even know the second movie was hated)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder